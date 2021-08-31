Captiv8 Among First to Integrate New TikTok Creator Marketplace API: Unlocking Exclusive, Verified First-Party Insights for Influencer Marketers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Captiv8 , a leading influencer marketing platform, announces that it has been selected as one of the first trusted partners to integrate with the all-new TikTok Creator Marketplace API. Now, marketers will be able to access all that the TikTok Creator Marketplace has to offer, including first-party insights, to more effectively plan, execute and report TikTok campaigns.

As part of the alpha phase of this API, Captiv8 worked with a 2021 NRF Top 50 retailer on one of their first TikTok campaigns. The goal was to partner with a diverse, and inclusive group of creators to drive engagement and awareness of a new collaboration that was also set to help launch the brand's TikTok channel. In addition to the nearly 10 million views the branded content received, Captiv8 also implemented a Nielsen Branded Content Effectiveness Study to find that the campaign resulted in a significant increase, performing above the Nielsen average, in key metrics including familiarity (+4% above average), affinity (+6%), purchase intent (+7%) and recommendation intent (+9%).

"We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands."

With the TikTok Creator Marketplace API now fully integrated and publicly available through Captiv8, its influencer marketing platform becomes a first end-to-end solution to publicly offer:

Enhanced TikTok Creator Discovery: Captiv8's discovery tools are amplified with access to TikTok's first-party audience demographics. Marketers can now easily filter and find a diverse range of TikTok creators with unparalleled audience insights & predictive analytics.

Influencer offers and activations can be centralized on the platform through collaboration tools, making it easier for brands and agencies to scale up their TikTok campaigns faster. Paid TikTok Content Amplification Directly Through Platform: Branded content can be boosted through TikTok Spark Ads on the Captiv8 platform, offering marketers a seamless workflow to maximize value from their influencer campaigns.

Branded content can be boosted through TikTok Spark Ads on the Captiv8 platform, offering marketers a seamless workflow to maximize value from their influencer campaigns. Real-Time, Expanded, TikTok Metric Reporting: Reporting for campaigns automatically pulls in real-time metrics from the TikTok Creator API, making Captiv8 one of the first third-party solutions that has trusted and verified performance data.

This newest integration adds to Captiv8's roster of existing, official API partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and now TikTok, allowing brands to easily extend their influencer marketing campaigns' reach and engagements across all top platforms through both organic, and paid boosted, content.

"We've built our entire platform around data as a way to help marketers legitimize their channel investments and see real results from their influencer campaigns. With TikTok exploding to popularity the way it did, we have been beyond honored to be part of the inaugural group of companies that has helped mold this API," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of Captiv8. "This new level of platform-specific insights we're now able to provide not only helps our customers justify scaling their TikTok campaigns, but continues to cement our company as innovative industry leaders."

About Captiv8:

Captiv8 is a full service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

