Captiv8 and TikTok: Driving the Future of Social Commerce Together

Captiv8 Expands Partnership with TikTok to Launch TikTok Shop Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8, the #1 influencer marketing platform for enterprise brands, proudly announces the expansion of its extensive partnership with TikTok to include an integration for TikTok Shop. This partnership strengthens Captiv8 and TikTok's shared commitment to advancing the creator economy by creating opportunities for brands and creators to collaborate and maximize monetization potential. The integration of TikTok Shop into Captiv8's Affiliate offering will further enhance Captiv8's robust social commerce solutions. Following the recent announcement of Branded Storefronts, this enables Captiv8 to offer a full-funnel approach to social commerce.

As the cornerstone of TikTok Shop, creators and brands play a pivotal role in driving sales, and Captiv8 aims to offer capabilities to empower both groups. Captiv8's integration with TikTok Shop leverages the influence of creators who are already engaging with specific brands and products, transforming discussions into commerce through shoppable content, affiliate partnerships, and seamless in-platform discovery and checkout - all in one click.

TikTok Shop enables brands to enhance shopability and offers effortless shoppable solutions on TikTok by partnering with creators who are existing brand champions. Captiv8, as an existing TikTok Marketing partner, continues to bring social commerce to scale. The platform offers a complete shopping journey from the For You Page to checkout, requiring just a few taps.

"At Captiv8, we are committed to driving innovation in the creator economy. Our enhanced partnership with TikTok Shop represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower brands and creators with unparalleled social commerce capabilities. By integrating TikTok Shop into our Affiliate offering, we are enabling seamless, shoppable experiences that turn engagement into sales, and inspiration into action. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market and set a new standard for social commerce," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO & Co-Founder of Captiv8.

Captiv8 stands as the #1 influencer marketing platform for enterprise brands, boasting years of end-to-end creator campaign management powered by advanced AI/ML technology and historical data. The integration of TikTok Shop into Captiv8's offerings will further empower marketers to build social commerce-first campaigns with Captiv8's strategic expertise, setting a new standard for social commerce initiatives.

About Captiv8

Captiv8 is the #1 ranked influencer marketing platform that empowers enterprise brands with comprehensive influencer marketing and social commerce solutions. Leveraging AI technology and creator data, Captiv8 offers a suite of services including a suite of Affiliate products, Branded Storefronts, and end-to-end creator campaign management. As a trusted TikTok Marketing partner, Captiv8 excels in driving social commerce at scale, enabling brands to seamlessly integrate shoppable content, enhance shopability, and maximize creator monetization across social platforms. For more information on this partnership and to learn how Captiv8 can elevate your brand's social commerce strategy, visit Captiv8 .

