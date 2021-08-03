Captiv8 Helps Define the Future of Influencer Marketing Through Latest Partnership with Health & Business Pioneer, Devon Lévesque's, Creator Collectiv

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading influencer marketing company, Captiv8 announces its partnership with Devon Lévesque and his latest venture, Creator Collectiv, to bring a whole new roster of talent to brands while empowering creators beyond their content and further fueling the creator economy.

Lévesque , who has more than half a million followers across his Instagram and TikTok, is both a fitness pioneer and an entrepreneur who is redefining what branded partnerships can look like. He saw an opportunity to benefit the companies he works with through more than sponsored posts. As a creator, he understood the power of his first-hand experience in creating effective campaigns, and has now further integrated himself as a resource, acting as an extension of brands' marketing teams to help match them with other appropriate creators, pro athletes and talent. By fueling successful results and building a foundation of trust with businesses over the past few years, he is now expanding and institutionalizing his capabilities through Creator Collectiv.

"I believe creating real, solid, relationships in everything you do is the key to success. When brands take the time to make long-lasting connections with the influencers they partner with, the outcomes created only become that much more engaging, and produce even more desired results," said Creator Collectiv Founder, Devon Lévesque. "Captiv8 has not only been essential in the data their platform is able to provide, but their CEO, Krishna's, genuine interest and belief in what I'm doing has been pinnacle in the results I've been able to produce for my brands."

Captiv8's influencer marketing platform has been a foundational pillar for Creator Collectiv. The partnership started first by providing Lévesque real-time performance metrics and demographic data for his own personal account, to now monitoring these same metrics for Creator Collectiv's talent and creating a single destination for all aspects of campaign management. Brands such as Gymshark, Assault Fitness, Whoop, ARENA, Promix Nutrition, 1 Hotels, Playbook and more have already partnered with Lévesque.

Levesque also invests capital in the majority of brands he consults for, further showcasing the true authenticity of the partnership and his belief in the businesses he works with. With his successful approach to investing and marketing, Levesque plans to raise a fund for these companies to back them even further as they continue to disrupt their market.

"As an entrepreneur myself, I know just how important it is to have people not only believe in you, but believe in what you are doing," said Captiv8 CEO and Co-Founder Krishna Subramanian. "Devon and Creator Collectiv are truly revolutionizing what it means to partner with brands while further legitimizing the power of creators and their ability to generate real results. At Captiv8, we're dedicated to empowering the future of influencer marketing for both companies and the influencers."

