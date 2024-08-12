Captiv8 Launches Revolutionary Media Safety Feature to Elevate Brand Protection in Influencer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8, the #1 influencer marketing platform for enterprise brands, proudly announces the launch of its new "Media Safety" feature, a groundbreaking enhancement to its Brand Safety suite. This innovative addition to the Brand Safety suite offers brands unmatched protection, ensuring influencer campaigns are both effective and securely aligned with brand values.

Transforming Brand Safety with Advanced Media Monitoring

In today's digital landscape, maintaining a positive brand image is more critical than ever. Captiv8's Media Safety feature elevates brand protection by extending beyond social media posts to monitor over 300 million media and third-party publications. This comprehensive approach enables brands to identify and mitigate risks associated with influencer marketing.

Core Features and Benefits:

Content Safety: Leveraging advanced algorithms, Captiv8's Content Safety feature scans social media captions and comments for unsafe keywords, flagging content across categories such as adult content, unsafe behaviors, hate speech, political content, racism, and profanity. This ensures that brands can proactively manage and respond to potential risks in real-time.

Media Safety: Building on the success of Content Safety, Media Safety monitors third-party publications for risky or unsafe references to creators. This includes scanning for content related to adult and explicit sexual content, arms and ammunition, crime and harmful acts, human rights violations, death, injury, military conflict, online piracy, hate speech, obscenity, illegal substances, spam, terrorism, and sensitive social issues. This comprehensive surveillance helps brands safeguard their reputation across all media channels.

Brand Safety Score: To simplify risk management, Captiv8 assigns a brand safety score to each creator, ranging from lowest to highest risk. This score reflects the likelihood and level of risk associated with the creator, helping brands make informed decisions about their influencer partnerships.

"As the first platform to offer such comprehensive media safety measures, Captiv8 continues to lead the industry in innovative brand protection solutions, utilizing gen AI to identify risky topics connected to creators across any language or country," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO of Captiv8.

"The Media Safety feature seamlessly integrates with your existing creator vetting process, offering an extra layer of diligence for conscious brands aiming to mitigate risk," said Theja Suresh, Chief Product Officer of Captiv8. "With new data points on every creator profile, brands can scale their efforts with confidence."

Discover how Captiv8's Media Safety feature can safeguard your brand. Visit www.captiv8.com or contact [email protected] to schedule a demo today.

About Captiv8

Captiv8 is the #1 influencer marketing platform for enterprise marketers, connecting brands with top-tier influencers to create authentic, engaging content. With advanced analytics and a vast network of creators, Captiv8 empowers brands to maximize their marketing efforts and achieve exceptional results.

For more information, please visit www.captiv8.com

