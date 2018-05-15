Captiv8 Launches the First Self-Serve Marketplace Built on the Blockchain, Giving Brands the Power to Connect with Micro-Influencers

Over 90% of time spent online is on closed social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter - and the majority of that time is spent consuming content created by others. Yet the content creators rarely get anything for what they create. Creator.ai's vision will allow anyone who wants to monetize their creative passions to easily connect with marketers who want to tap into that authenticity at scale, giving control back to creators and marketers while radically transforming the $300 billion content industry as we know it.

Creators benefit through:

Instant, Borderless Payments: In the traditional model, it can take months after producing content for the creator to get paid. With smart contracts, creators automatically get paid immediately after content is approved. Also, cryptocurrency is borderless – it can be sent, received, and used across the world instantaneously and at no additional cost.

Decentralized Protocol: Creator.ai allows any project to build upon and utilize the tools to develop a robust ecosystem of marketers and content creators.

Micro-transactions: Traditional, tedious tasks such as reviewing content and providing market data or other information can now be rewarded using micro-transactions.

"We have never been more excited about programmable, decentralized trust. It's a turning point for marketers to create, manage, run, optimize, and report in a transparent manner by leveraging distributed ledger technology," said Vishal Gurbuxani, Co-Founder of Creator.ai.

By connecting marketers with content creators directly in one ecosystem, Creator.ai facilitates the monetization of ideas through a new, decentralized and democratized model. The protocol is an end-to-end solution, handling everything including social insights, creator discovery, campaign creation, content review, payment, all by leveraging the blockchain.

"Creator.ai is a game changer by allowing us to reach new audiences by working with a variety of influencers from across the globe without any friction," said Malcolm CasSelle, President of WAX. "The platform lets us connect with talent, create content, manage campaigns, and even handle contracts and payments all through blockchain technology."

For more information go to Creator.ai.

About Creator.ai

Creator.ai is the world's first blockchain protocol that utilizes a token system to connect marketers with content creators. With over 500k creators using the platform to connect with top agencies and brands, Creator.ai is revolutionizing how brands connect with content creators. Creator.ai launched in 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Captiv8, the world's largest AI influencer marketing platform. Learn more at creator.ai.

