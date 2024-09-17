Captivate Announces Partnership with Adelaide, Demonstrates Superior Performance in OOH Advertising

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate, North America's leading digital video network that delivers 100% viewable, fraud-free, brand-safe media in top office towers and luxury residential properties, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Adelaide, a pioneer in attention metrics for advertising. This collaboration will enable Captivate to leverage Adelaide's cutting-edge attention metrics, providing brands and advertising agencies with unparalleled insights into audience engagement on Captivate screens.

Adelaide's attention metrics, recognized for their precision and reliability, will now be available through Captivate, enabling brands and advertising agencies to access detailed insights into media quality. Adelaide's omnichannel AU metric is used for attention-based quality measurement across digital advertising campaigns. This partnership underscores Captivate's commitment to delivering an exceptionally engaging experience by utilizing the latest advancements in measurement.

"We are excited to partner with Adelaide to bring their innovative attention metrics to our screens," said Leigh Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer at Captivate. "These advanced metrics validate that Captivate consistently delivers higher-quality media experiences, providing our clients with the assurance that their campaigns are reaching the right people in the most impactful way."

Leveraging data from Adelaide, Captivate is proud to announce that its screens are outperforming not only other out-of-home (OOH) advertising formats but also several digital channels. Recent findings reveal that attention to campaigns on Captivate's elevator and lobby screens is stronger than those on outdoor, transit, entertainment, and even point-of-sale retail and health and beauty locations.

Marc Guldimann, CEO and co-founder of Adelaide, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're excited to collaborate with Captivate, leveraging their deep expertise in DOOH as we expand AU measurement into this space. By integrating our attention metrics with their offerings, Captivate will be able to empower advertisers with even more precise and actionable insights, enhancing the effectiveness of their campaigns."

ABOUT CAPTIVATE

Captivate is the premier digital video network that delivers 100% viewable, fraud-free, brand-safe media in prime locations where high value audiences work and live. We reach millions in premier office towers and luxury residential buildings, fostering powerful connections between brands and decision-makers in the most impactful places and times when and where decisions are being made. With unique access to high-value audiences in captive environments, our advanced targeting, premium video activations and measurement solutions help brands reach their goals. Influence the Influential with Captivate.

ABOUT ADELAIDE

Adelaide is the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. Our mission is to bring increased transparency and fairness to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel media quality metric connected to business outcomes. Adweek has called Adelaide's AU "the attention economy's most widely recognized metric." Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world's largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and drive better performance. Adelaide is named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

