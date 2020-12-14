Captivated Announces New Online Appointment Scheduling Capabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivated, a leading provider in business communication solutions, today announced their new online booking and scheduling capabilities, powered by Periodic. This collaboration with Periodic will help businesses using Captivated to drive appointments, simplify scheduling for their teams, and better engage customers by scheduling in real-time via text messaging.

Businesses using the new online scheduling functionality can send appointment requests via Captivated text messaging, collect information via forms built into the booking process, and see booked appointments within Captivated conversations. Further, business owners can define windows of availability and sync their Google or Microsoft calendars to automatically update that availability. They can even send email and/or SMS reminders for booked appointments.

"Our collaboration with Periodic delivers tremendous value to our customers," shared Captivated founder & president, Bryan Anderson. "While they choose us because of the way Captivated helps drive revenue, reduce cost, and deliver a superior customer experience, online appointment scheduling takes everything to the next level. It means our customers are set up to enjoy more appointments, stronger show rates, further cost reduction, and a customer experience that their competitors simply cannot touch."

"We are thrilled to power the booking and scheduling technology through Captivated," remarked Brad Wisler, founder & CEO of Periodic. "Their communication platform is a true leader in the market, and they just raised the bar yet again by allowing instant scheduling and booking through text messaging."

To learn more about Captivated's new online appointment scheduling capabilities or other components of its business communication solution, text or call Captivated at 317.316.3188 or visit http://captivated.works.

About Captivated

Captivated enables businesses of all sizes and segments to better engage prospects and customers through their secure business communication platform, which facilitates text messaging, video chat, online appointment scheduling, payments, forms, and automated workflows. Learn more at http://captivated.works

About Periodic

Periodic is an online booking system that provides all of the features you need right out of the box. Built for any service with time-based booking, Periodic allows you to create powerful booking sites and workflows in just minutes. Learn more at http://periodic.is

