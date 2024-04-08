Captivating award-winning photographs illuminate the crucial connection between humanity and the sea: Agora Awards

Over 2,500 Photographs Enter the 'Open Sea for Everyone Photography Awards' Through the Agora Awards App

Today, the Award Creators, Barcelona Nautical Capital Foundation, Announce the 3 Winners

BARCELONA, Spain, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Barcelona Nautical Capital Foundation unveiled the triumphant photographs from the international contest launched this past February.

The honored images hail from the prestigious International Awards 'Open Sea for Everyone Photography Awards', orchestrated by the Barcelona Nautical Capital Foundation in collaboration with the Agora Awards platform. A staggering array of over 2,500 submissions poured in from more than 85 countries, each offering a distinctive portrayal of the intricate bond between humanity and the sea.

The distinguished winners are as follows: Benjamin Yavar (Audience Prize), Antonio Cravo (Jury Prize), and Mar Galtés (Catalonia Prize). Alongside the prestigious accolades, each winner will be awarded a $1000 cash prize and the opportunity to showcase their work at Can Serra, the esteemed headquarters of the Barcelona Provincial Council (Rambla Catalunya, 126), from April 8th to April 25th, alongside the other finalists. This exhibition stands as a pivotal component of the ongoing UNESCO Ocean Decade Week in Barcelona.

Beyond mere celebration, this international photography showcase serves as a poignant reflection on the profound significance of our oceans to humanity, coupled with a call to action to safeguard them for future generations. "If life found its origins in the oceans, then we must confront the sobering reality that life itself is imperiled by their decline," commented Antonio Cravo, one of the accomplished winning photographers.

Elevating Barcelona and Catalonia as global nautical landmarks, the Barcelona Nautical Capital Foundation is steadfast in its mission to champion various facets of nautical pursuits, including activities, sports, sustainability, education, the blue economy, and maritime culture.

Furthermore, the Agora Awards App reinforces its stature as the preeminent platform for any organization or brand seeking to host prestigious international digital awards. Seamlessly connecting individuals from across the globe, it offers a dynamic space for talent and perspectives to shine brightly on the global stage.

Audience Prize Winner: Benjamin Yavar

Benjamin Yavar, a Chilean freediver and photographer residing in Panglao, Philippines, is deeply passionate about the sea and travel. Having participated in freediving competitions, achieving national and continental records, and earning photography awards, his true motivation lies in conveying the story of the sea and advocating for its protection. As a freediver and instructor, he has witnessed firsthand the impact of human activity on marine life, driving his mission to spread awareness about ocean conservation. Yavar emphasizes the crucial role each individual plays in safeguarding the sea, urging collective action. His winning photograph, taken while freediving in Moalboal, Philippines, captures the beauty of sardines in a mesmerizing display, serving as both a captivating image and a call to action for preserving the fragile ecosystem of the ocean.

