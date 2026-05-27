Captive Radiology Secures Growth Investment to Accelerate Expansion and Enhance Patient Care Nationwide

Strategic Partnership Will Fuel Growth While Maintaining Focus on Quality

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captive Radiology, a leading provider of turnkey diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced a strategic growth investment from RC Capital, a healthcare-focused growth investment firm. This partnership enables Captive Radiology to accelerate its expansion, enhance service capabilities, and continue delivering high-quality imaging solutions that improve patient access to critical diagnostic imaging and theranostic services.

The partnership comes at a time of increasing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging services, particularly in specialized areas such as the emerging theranostic space. Captive Radiology has been at the forefront of this trend, recently expanding into PET-CT imaging for prostate cancer detection and monitoring, as well as other critical applications across additional specialties.

"We've experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, and this partnership with RC positions us to meet the demand from even more healthcare partners and their patients." Post this

Founded in 2003, Captive Radiology has built a reputation for excellence in providing comprehensive imaging solutions, including project management, operations management, staffing, quality assurance, and state-of-the-art imaging equipment. The company currently operates more than 30 imaging partnerships across nearly 20 states, serving hospitals, physician groups, and specialized healthcare facilities. Dave Kelly will continue as an owner and leader of the business, ensuring continuity of the company's mission and values.

"We've experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, and this partnership with RC positions us to meet the demand from even more healthcare partners and their patients," says Dave Kelly, CEO of Captive Radiology. "RC Capital shares our commitment to improving patient outcomes through better access to diagnostic imaging. Their deep healthcare expertise and growth-focused approach make them the ideal partner as we enter this exciting next chapter. I'm energized to continue leading this business alongside our talented team."

RC Capital's investment reflects the firm's focus on building high-potential healthcare companies that improve delivery of care and patient outcomes. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare investing, RC Capital brings extensive domain expertise in healthcare services and medical devices, a unique combination that aligns perfectly with Captive Radiology's integrated approach to diagnostic imaging.

"Captive Radiology represents exactly the type of company we seek to partner with. It is a business with a proven track record, strong growth momentum, and an unwavering commitment to quality patient care," says Carter McNabb, Managing Partner at RC Capital. "Dave and his team have built an exceptional business that addresses a critical need in the healthcare system. We're excited to support their vision for expansion while preserving the customer-first culture and operational excellence that have made Captive so successful to date."

Vitaly Goldfeder, Principal at RC Capital, added, "Healthcare providers increasingly need long-term partners who can deliver these solutions quickly and efficiently. Captive Radiology's full-service model is accelerating access to innovative theranostic modalities that are becoming the standard of care across more areas of the healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to working with Dave and the entire Captive Radiology team to accelerate growth across the country."

About Captive Radiology

Captive Radiology specializes in providing high-quality, turnkey imaging solutions to improve access to and enhance the timeliness of best-in-class patient care. The company handles every aspect of radiology integration, ensuring seamless execution from planning to implementation. With a comprehensive service approach that includes project management, operations management, radiology staffing, quality assurance, and state-of-the-art equipment, Captive Radiology has served hospitals and physician groups since 2003. The company currently operates over 30 imaging partnerships across nearly 20 states, providing PET-CT, MRI, and other advanced diagnostic imaging and theranostic services. Captive Radiology's mission is to improve partners' ability to diagnose and treat patients in a more timely, cost-effective manner while always placing partners' needs first. For more information, visit www.captiveradiology.com.

About RC Capital

RCC is focused on building high-growth businesses that empower sustainable change in healthcare. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage our domain expertise, our network of healthcare thought leaders and deep relationships with health systems assembled over our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.rccf.com.

Contact:

Captive Radiology

Dave Kelly, CEO

(330) 966-0500

[email protected]

SOURCE Captive Radiology