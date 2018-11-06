Captona Partners Acquires 6 MW Solar Farm In Rhode Island

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captona Partners, a North America-focused investment company specializing in power generation and energy infrastructure assets, today announced the acquisition of a 6 MW brownfield solar farm in Warwick, Rhode Island, continuing the company's steady North American portfolio growth. The acquisition puts Captona ahead of its portfolio goals for wind, solar and other generation assets.

Captona's in-house design capabilities enable the company to oversee development of energy projects to ensure technical and financial performance. The company underwrote and executed the deal in a short time frame, bundling it into its investment portfolio.

"This project supports our mission of impact investing in a socially responsible way by not only converting a brownfield to productive renewable energy generation, but also by providing economic benefits to the local community," said Izzet Bensusan, CEO and Co-founder of Captona Partners. "Our global portfolio continues its growth of wind and solar projects and is on track to reach 500 MW by 2020 along with our baseline capital growth."

Captona's team will own and operate the asset, providing net metering credits to the City of Warwick as of October 18, 2018.

About Captona

Captona Partners is a North America-focused investment company specializing in power generation and energy infrastructure assets. The Firm targets investments across multiple power generation technologies, including renewable energy assets like solar, wind, biomass, and run-of-river hydro as well as conventional power assets like gas-fired generation facilities. The team actively pursues risk-adjusted returns from acquisitions of operating and development opportunities within these sectors with the intent to create value through technical and financial restructurings.

As investors, developers, and operators in the energy sector, Captona possesses deep industry-specific expertise, resources, and relationships permitting us to successfully navigate the ever-changing energy landscape. Our integrated, multi-disciplinary team allows us to successfully address the needs of our customers and the communities we operate in as well as create significant value for our investors.

