CAPTRUST Adds Wealth Management Firm Shine Wealth Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced that Shine Wealth Partners has joined the firm. The Denver-based shop is led by Founder and CEO Judy Shine, a financial planning pioneer with more than three decades of experience. This will be CAPTRUST's first location in Colorado.

Shine Wealth Partners was founded in 1995 and advises on more than $785 million from individuals and families. In addition to Judy, the team is led by President and Senior Wealth Advisor Karen Salvatore, Senior Wealth Advisors and Principals Beth Cornell and Elisabeth Jacobson, and Senior Wealth Advisor Peter Vander Ploeg. They bring along with them four additional team members.

"I founded Shine Wealth Partners because of the great need for unbiased advice and financial planning," said Shine. "The commitment to being a fiduciary is one of the many reasons why I have decided to align my firm with CAPTRUST and believe my team and our clients will benefit greatly from the added resources we'll have access to going forward."

"Judy is someone that I have known for a long time, and I greatly admire the practice she has built in Colorado," said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST senior director, Strategic Growth. "Judy and her team have long been focused on doing what's right for their clients, which is a core component of our mission at CAPTRUST. I have great confidence that their practice will continue to grow and flourish, especially as they tap into our centralized resources."

This is the fifth firm that has joined CAPTRUST this year and the third female-led firm added since 2019. Since 2006 a total of 43 firms have joined CAPTRUST. As with all firms that join CAPTRUST, Shine Wealth Partners will transition to the CAPTRUST name and branding.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with more than 700 employees nationwide and more than $400 billion in client assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2020). CAPTRUST has clients in all 50 states and provides investment advisory, asset management, and planning services to thousands of affluent private clients and institutional investors such as retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, foundations, and religious entities.

