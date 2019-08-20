CAPTRUST Bolsters Wealth Management Leadership with Addition of Frank Bub

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST), one of the nation's leading independent wealth management and institutional investment advisory firms, today announced that Frank Bub has joined the firm as a senior director in the firm's Advisor Group.

As CAPTRUST continues to develop its wealth management business, Bub will be integral in strengthening the organization's structure and leading wealth management sales and growth initiatives nationwide. Bub will be based in the firm's headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina and will report directly to Advisor Group Head and Managing Director, Wilson Hoyle.

Bub has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management and independent investment advisory industries. Prior to joining CAPTRUST, Bub was a director and the eastern head of relationship management and consulting at BNY Mellon. Before BNY Mellon, Bub served as managing director of Schwab Executive Services in the private wealth management division of Charles Schwab.

"The moment you walk into the building, you can sense that the culture Fielding and his team have created at CAPTRUST is truly unique," said Bub. "It's intentional, authentic, and it's the driving force behind the firm's tremendous growth, and the foundation for how we serve our clients. I couldn't be more excited to be part of this community, and I look forward to supporting the continued growth of our advisors as they work to enrich the lives of our clients through best-in-class financial advice."

"CAPTRUST consistently strives to grow and appoint leaders that support our mission of enriching the lives of our clients, colleagues, and communities," said CAPTRUST CEO, Fielding Miller. "We are thrilled to welcome Frank Bub to the CAPTRUST team. He brings exceptional leadership capabilities and an impressive background that will serve to further our mission and ensure our advisors receive the support they need to succeed and thrive."

For information about joining the CAPTRUST team, visit captrust.com.

About CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors is an independent, employee-owned firm that provides investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, and foundations, and comprehensive wealth planning services to executives and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm represents more than $340 billion in client assets from its offices located across the U.S.

To learn more, visit captrust.com.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

