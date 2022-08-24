CAPTRUST Community Foundation Donates $610,000 to 69 Charities Nationwide

Aug 24, 2022, 09:00 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced donations to 69 charities across the country, totaling $610,000 for the nonprofit's third annual Giving Day. The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in local communities.
Each CAPTRUST office had the opportunity to allocate $10,000 to nonprofits in its community. Giving Day recipients align with the CCF's mission of benefiting children.
"CAPTRUST's Giving Day has been a success in years past, and we're happy that as we grow as a company, we are able to support even more nonprofits this year," said Philip D'Unger, president of the CCF. "We are honored to support a diverse group of organizations impacting the lives of children across the country."
The charities that received donations are:
- Livin USA Inc. (Los Angeles, CA | CAPTRUST Akron, OH)
- The Kevin Love Fund (Los Angeles | CAPTRUST Akron)
- Sheetz For the Kidz™ (Altoona, PA | CAPTRUST Allentown)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Chamblee, GA | CAPTRUST Atlanta)
- Simple Needs GA (Marietta, GA | CAPTRUST Alpharetta, GA)
- Foundation Communities (Austin, TX | CAPTRUST Austin)
- The Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley (Allentown, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem, PA)
- Friends of Johnston (Bethlehem, PA | CAPTRUST Bethlehem)
- Girls on the Run Birmingham Metro (Mountain Brook, AL | CAPTRUST Birmingham)
- Catie's Closet (Dracut, MA | CAPTRUST Boston)
- Charlotte Young Life Capernaum (Charlotte, NC | CAPTRUST Charlotte)
- Family House (Valparaiso, IN | CAPTRUST Chesterton)
- Cradles to Crayons (Chicago, IL | CAPTRUST Chicago)
- Mercy Home for Boys & Girls (Chicago, IL | CAPTRUST Chicago)
- Freestore Foodbank (Cincinnati, OH | CAPTRUST West Chester Township, OH)
- Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (Ortonville, MI | CAPTRUST Clarkston, MI)
- Special Learning Center (Jefferson City, MO | CAPTRUST Columbia, MO)
- Odyssey After School Enrichment Program (Rockport, TX | CAPTRUST Corpus Christi)
- Children's Medical Center Foundation (Dallas, TX | CAPTRUST Dallas)
- The Dayton Foundation (Dayton, OH | CAPTRUST Dayton)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa (Des Moines, IA | CAPTRUST Des Moines)
- The Children's Home Society of New Jersey (Trenton, NJ | CAPTRUST Doylestown, PA)
- Assistance League of Sacramento (Sacramento, CA | CAPTRUST Folsom, CA)
- Ele's Place (Grand Rapids, MI | CAPTRUST Grand Rapids)
- Positive Direction for Youth and Families (Greensboro, NC | CAPTRUST Greensboro)
- Clement's Kindness (Greenville, SC | CAPTRUST Greenville, SC)
- Meyer Center for Special Children (Greenville, SC | CAPTRUST Greenville)
- Family Centers (Greenwich, CT | CAPTRUST Greenwich, CT)
- Clay Soper Memorial Fund (Winchester, MA | CAPTRUST Greenwood Village, CO)
- Breakthrough Houston (Houston, TX | CAPTRUST Houston, TX)
- Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (Friendswood, TX | CAPTRUST Houston, TX)
- Archbishop Molloy High School (Briarwood, NY | CAPTRUST Lake Success, NY)
- Sussex Montessori Public Charter School (Seaford, DE | CAPTRUST Lewes, DE)
- Washington and Lee University's ESOL Program (Lexington, VA | CAPTRUST Lexington)
- Integrated Family Community Services (Englewood, CO | CAPTRUST Lone Tree, CO)
- Kids' Haven (Lynchburg, VA | CAPTRUST Lynchburg)
- Washburn Center for Children (Minneapolis, MN | CAPTRUST Minneapolis)
- Child Protect (Montgomery, AL | CAPTRUST Montgomery
- Jill's House Rocky Top (Clarksville, TN | CAPTRUST Nashville)
- Youth Empowerment Project (New Orleans, LA | CAPTRUST New Orleans)
- Bottom Line (Brooklyn, NY | CAPTRUST New York City)
- Wings Special Needs Community (Edmond, OK | CAPTRUST Oklahoma City)
- Goldsboro Front Porch Council (Sanford, FL | CAPTRUST Orlando)
- Elevate Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ | CAPTRUST Phoenix)
- YMCA of Greensburg, PA (Greensburg | CAPTRUST Pittsburgh)
- SAFEchild (Raleigh, NC | CAPTRUST Raleigh)
- Church Hill Activities & Tutoring (Richmond, VA | CAPTRUST Richmond)
- Riverside Sunrise Rotary Foundation (Riverside, CA | CAPTRUST Riverside)
- Bradley Free Clinic (Roanoke, VA | CAPTRUST Roanoke)
- Gateway Community Services (Roseville, CA | CAPTRUST Roseville, CA)
- Koinonia Family Services (Loomis, CA | CAPTRUST Roseville)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento (Sacramento, CA | CAPTRUST Sacramento)
- Mustard Seed School (Sacramento | CAPTRUST Sacramento)
- Best Seat in the House (Sandy, UT | CAPTRUST Salt Lake City)
- San Antonio Independent School District (San Antonio, TX | CAPTRUST San Antonio)
- Child Advocates San Antonio (San Antonio | CAPTRUST San Antonio)
- Covenant House of California (Oakland, CA | CAPTRUST San Ramon, CA)
- Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (Santa Barbara, CA | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara)
- Santa Barbara Education Foundation (Santa Barbara | CAPTRUST Santa Barbara)
- Truth in Nature (Villa Rica, GA | CAPTRUST Stockbridge, GA)
- Lighthouse of Oakland County (Pontiac, MI | CAPTRUST Southfield, MI)
- Safe Children Coalition Inc. (Sarasota, FL | CAPTRUST Tampa)
- Tampa Bay Friends of the Children (Tampa, FL | CAPTRUST Tampa)
- Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley (Newhall, CA | CAPTRUST Valencia, CA)
- Pajama Program (New York, NY | CAPTRUST Warren)
- 4-H (Farmington, MN | CAPTRUST Wayzata, MN)
- Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners (Plymouth, MN | CAPTRUST Wayzata)
- Assistance League of Ventura County (Ventura, CA | CAPTRUST Westlake Village)
- Communities In Schools of Cape Fear (Wilmington, NC | CAPTRUST Wilmington
Founded in 2007, the CCF has awarded more than $3.8 million in grants through 2021 to charitable organizations across the country that help children in need. The CCF is an employee-run organization, and fundraising is primarily through employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.
To learn more, visit www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org.
The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.
CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,100 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 30, 2022).
