CAPTRUST Community Foundation Donates $610,000 to 69 Charities Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced donations to 69 charities across the country, totaling $610,000 for the nonprofit's third annual Giving Day. The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in local communities.

Each CAPTRUST office had the opportunity to allocate $10,000 to nonprofits in its community. Giving Day recipients align with the CCF's mission of benefiting children.

"CAPTRUST's Giving Day has been a success in years past, and we're happy that as we grow as a company, we are able to support even more nonprofits this year," said Philip D'Unger, president of the CCF. "We are honored to support a diverse group of organizations impacting the lives of children across the country."

The charities that received donations are:

Founded in 2007, the CCF has awarded more than $3.8 million in grants through 2021 to charitable organizations across the country that help children in need. The CCF is an employee-run organization, and fundraising is primarily through employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

