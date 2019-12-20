CAPTRUST Community Foundation Presents Check for $100,000 to 2019 Charity of Choice and Announces Key Leadership for 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children in local communities, today presented its donation to the Charity of Choice for 2019, the CORRAL Riding Academy. This donation amounted to $100,000 and was given to the organization this morning at CAPTRUST Community Foundation Annual Luncheon. Today, the CCF also announced the appointment of the leadership team and board for 2020, taking the reins from current Co-Presidents Devyn Duex and Trae Cole.

Founded in 2007, the CCF has awarded over $1.825 million to charitable organizations across the country that serve the mission of children in need. The foundation is wholly run by CAPTRUST employees, with fundraising primarily sourced from employee payroll deductions. CAPTRUST matches each dollar donated to the organization via payroll deduction.

Each year, the CCF awards a single organization the honor of being the Charity of Choice. As this year's Charity of Choice, the CORRAL Riding Academy received the grant of $100,000 and support throughout the year to positively impact and expand the charity's reach and scale as it seeks to provide opportunities for at-risk girls to learn to ride horses in North Carolina's Triangle region. Perhaps most notably, the donation led to the development of a new facility to increase the organization's capacity for years to come. To date, the organization has helped more than 250 girls through horse therapy, tutoring, and mentorship services.

In addition to the CCF's work in Raleigh, the organization conducts charitable activities throughout the country. This year alone, the CCF donated to 85 charities in 51 communities across the country amounting to $350,000 in total donations. Among these donations were the CCF national grants, donations of $25,000 given to the below three charities:

Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara , which serves over 2,200 local youth and their families in the Santa Barbara, CA community by offering them a safe place to learn, play, and grow.

, which serves over 2,200 local youth and their families in the community by offering them a safe place to learn, play, and grow. Team Smile of Atlanta , an organization that provides underserved children with a life-changing dental experience in which the excitement and allure of sports reinforce the value of a life-long commitment to dental health care.

, an organization that provides underserved children with a life-changing dental experience in which the excitement and allure of sports reinforce the value of a life-long commitment to dental health care. Just Tryan It, a charity that seeks to positively impact the lives of families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer by providing them with financial assistance. The organization organizes races for kids of all ages in Chapel Hill, NC ; Bethesda, MD ; Alexandria, VA ; and Pioneer Valley, MA. With the grant provided by CAPTRUST, Just Tryan It was able to launch a new website that has eased operational expenses and creates scale for the organization.

Devyn Duex, vice president and financial advisor in CAPTRUST's Santa Barbara, CA office, and Trae Cole, financial advisor in CAPTRUST's Raleigh headquarters, served as co-presidents of the CCF in 2019. In this capacity, they worked with the rest of the leadership team and the CCF board to identify charities with which to work and coordinate CAPTRUST employee volunteer efforts across the country.

"We are so pleased with what we have been able to accomplish at the CAPTRUST Community Foundation over the past year, and we are excited about what the new CCF team will continue to provide to underprivileged children across the country in the coming year," said Duex. "Getting to work with incredible organizations like the CORRAL Riding Academy, which has already had a dramatic effect on the lives of so many young girls, is a true honor and we are humbled that our contribution will be able to aid their efforts."

Today, the CCF announced that Tiffany Larew will serve as the organization's president in 2020 and will be supported by the below new board members:

Ray White | Vice President

| Vice President Vickey Collins | Secretary

| Secretary April Winters | Treasurer/Finance Chair

| Treasurer/Finance Chair David Wahlen | Events Chair

| Events Chair Philip D'Unger | Grants Chair

Alex Badger | Fundraising Chair

| Fundraising Chair Jessica Johnson | Volunteer Chair

| Volunteer Chair John Curry | Marketing Chair

Returning Board Members:

Justin Gartman | Video/Pictures/Marketing

| Video/Pictures/Marketing Todd Jones | Oversight Board Member

| Oversight Board Member Linda McBrayer | Events Committee

| Events Committee AJ Morris | Oversight Board Member

Scott Wertheim | Oversight Board Member

New Oversight Board Members:

Kim Griggs-Murray

Greg Delage

Cheryl Wickham

Rhonda Downum

Mary Hime

Melissa Colley

"Devyn, Trae, and the team at the CCF have done a phenomenal job in 2019 expanding the reach of the CCF and providing meaningful help to worthy charitable causes," said John Curry, CAPTRUST's chief marketing officer. "In 2020, we plan to continue this work and strive to improve the lives of underserved children across the country."

On June 5, CAPTRUST was also recognized as one of the 20 winners for the Triangle Business Journal's 2019 Corporate Philanthropy Award. This year's winners were chosen from a pool of more than 70 impressive nominees. The winners comprise various nonprofit entities, corporations both large and small, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the local community.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with more than 650 employees nationwide and $362 billion in client assets. An employee-owned firm, CAPTRUST provides investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, and foundations, and comprehensive wealth planning services to executives and high-net-worth individuals. CAPTRUST'S mission is to enrich the lives of its clients, colleagues, and communities through sound financial advice, integrity, and a commitment to service beyond expectation.

To learn more, visit captrust.com.

