CAPTRUST Opens Pittsburgh Office with the Addition of PWA Wealth Management

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced that PWA Wealth Management (PWA) has joined the growing firm. The Pittsburgh-based team is led by Founder and CEO Joe Scarpo and brings 15 employees, including seven financial advisors, to CAPTRUST.

PWA was founded in 2003 and advises on more than $800 million in assets for individuals, small business owners, and institutional clients. The firm provides wealth management and financial planning services out of its offices in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA. PWA is joining CAPTRUST to leverage the firm's deep resources and complementary business lines to promote long-term growth for the team and its clients.

"Our team at PWA Wealth Management has always worked to ensure we truly understand our clients and that we deliver financial advice that supports their short- and long-term goals," said Scarpo. "From our first meeting with CAPTRUST we saw all of the synergies between our business model and theirs, and we cannot wait to leverage the firm's deep resources and impressive scale to improve our service offering and bring greater growth opportunities for our clients and team members."

"The team Joe has built out in Pittsburgh and the growth that it has been able to accomplish really stood out to us at CAPTRUST," said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST senior director, strategic growth. "We are confident that the PWA team will fit perfectly into our business, and that these new team members will help expand CAPTRUST's presence in Pennsylvania—enabling us to serve more clients nationwide."

The addition of PWA marks CAPTRUST's first office in Western Pennsylvania. Since 2006, a total of 45 firms have joined CAPTRUST and PWA was the seventh firm that joined CAPTRUST in 2020. As with all firms that join CAPTRUST, PWA Wealth Management will transition to the CAPTRUST name and branding.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with a mission to enrich the lives of its clients, colleagues, and communities through sound financial advice, integrity, and a commitment to service beyond expectation. The firm provides investment advisory, investment management, and planning services to thousands of private clients and institutional investors such as retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, foundations, and religious entities. With more than 800 employees across 49 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $50 billion in assets under management and $409 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2020).

To learn more, visit captrust.com.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors

Related Links

http://www.captrust.com

