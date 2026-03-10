Captur Raises $6M Seed Round to Solve AI's Last-Mile Problem: Real-World Image Capture

Rally Venture Partner and Former Google CIO Ben Fried will join Captur's Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captur, AI infrastructure for enterprise mobile-apps that instantly verifies user-submitted photos for quality and accuracy, today announced a $6 million US seed round led by Rally Ventures, with continued participation from existing investor SVV (Sure Valley Ventures). The technology runs directly on users' phones, analyzing images in 30 milliseconds without requiring an internet connection or costly cloud tokens. Captur processes tens of millions of images monthly across delivery, mobility and e-commerce platforms.

When a company needs a photo as proof of something — a delivery, a parked bike, a completed inspection — they're completely dependent on whoever took it. If the photo is bad, they lose money or lose a contract. Captur fixes that, before the photo is taken.

Existing solutions—cloud-based processing or manual review—are slow, expensive and unable to provide the real-time feedback companies and customers need. Captur runs powerful computer vision models entirely on-device, achieving human-level or better accuracy across 6,000+ mobile devices: from sub-$100 Android phones to the latest iPhones. On-device processing delivers verification instantly, scales without added infrastructure and keeps costs flat no matter how many images are processed.

"As computer vision advanced and smartphones got more powerful, we saw an opportunity to move AI processing from the cloud directly onto user devices, unlocking instant verification that wasn't possible before," said Charlotte Bax, Founder and CEO of Captur. "Every industry with mobile users can now deliver instant, intelligent feedback at the moment it matters most."

The platform doesn't just detect what's in an image; it provides actionable feedback directly to users in real-time, enabling them to make adjustments before completing transactions. For example, when a rider photographs a parked scooter to end their trip, Captur validates parking compliance instantly while they're still there—catching mistakes in the moment rather than discovering them hours later when city fines have already been issued.

Early customers are seeing immediate impact. "We integrated Captur's SDK and saw disputed delivery claims drop 30% in the first week," said Heindrik Bernabe, CTO and Co-Founder at GoBolt. "For drivers who need to move fast, cloud processing isn't an option—uploading, processing and waiting for feedback creates unacceptable delays. Captur delivers both quality and speed, which other AI solutions in logistics just can't do."

"Captur is solving a hard technical problem that creates a deep competitive moat," said Ben Fried, Venture Partner at Rally Ventures. "They've brought powerful AI down to the smartphone level, eliminating the need for a data center while delivering human-level accuracy at 30-millisecond speeds across thousands of device types. Achieving this type of performance on-device requires specialized expertise that's extremely difficult to replicate."

The company will use the funding to expand its team and accelerate product development as it scales its edge AI engine across new industries including logistics, micro-mobility and retail.

About Captur

Captur is AI infrastructure for enterprise mobile-apps that instantly verifies user-submitted photos for quality and accuracy. The company's mobile software development kits (SDKs) bring instant image recognition and actionable feedback directly into customers' apps, running complex machine learning models entirely on-device without cloud inference. This allows businesses to automate tasks that previously required manual review, improving efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing customer experience. For more information, visit www.captur.ai.

