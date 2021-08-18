Captura Biopharma Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public in Coming Months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captura Biopharma -- Captura announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group providing Captura with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $50 Million over a 36-month term following a public listing of Captura's common stock. Captura Biopharma will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

Captura Biopharma, LLC (Captura) has developed the world's first orally dosed chelator to treat internal heavy metal contamination. The first indication for Captura's leading drug, C2E2, treats internal radiation poisoning from exposure to transuranic (Americium and Plutonium) elements from a dirty bomb or other nuclear accident. The compound is a tasteless oral powder which can be dissolved in water for easy and rapid self-administration. The manufacturing of this shelf stable product is highly scalable and eliminates logistical and medical complexity compared to the currently available emergency countermeasures. C2E2 can be stored on first response vehicles, at a hospital, in military packs, and will be the first formulation for home storage and use, revolutionizing catastrophic emergency internal radiation contamination treatment. HHS funded, this patented product will subsequently be developed to treat lead, gadolinium (MRI/MRA) and rare-earth-metal (REM) poisoning.

"The company plans to go public through either a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), reverse merger or direct listing on the NASDAQ", said Michael Geranen, CEO, Co-founder and United States Army Ranger (1/75th) who went on to state "We believe that C2E2 represents a breakthrough in the ability for the United States population and our Armed Forces, to be prepared for a radiologic event. C2E2, when approved, will be the world's first orally administered chelator for this type of internal radioactive contamination."

"GEM's investment facility strengthens Captura's immediate and long-term financial goals and reinforces our ability to rapidly accelerate our clinical studies and FDA filing," said Anthony Soscia Co-founder and President of the company.

Captura will use the funds to complete development of its products, pursue regulatory filings and advance commercialization activities.

Bridgeway Capital Partners and its affiliates served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent on the transaction.

Captura Biopharma, LLC is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of heavy metal chelators useful in the treatment of internal radionuclide contamination and heavy metal poisoning. Its lead chelation candidate, C2E2, will be the world's first oral treatment indicated for internal radiation contamination and has been proven in efficacy studies to target select heavy metals, notably americium, plutonium, and lead. Heavy metal contamination, including exposure to transuranic elements, is on the rise. UNICEF estimates one third of the world's children suffer from lead poisoning and its associated detrimental neurological effects. Post-COVID lead-poisoning incidence is expected to increase due to pandemic-related supply chain issues with the current standard of care drug, succimer. Captura also intends to pursue indications for cadmium poisoning as well as rare-earth-metal poisoning. Increased investment in electric vehicles, solar power, and lithium-ion batteries will drive cadmium use and associated toxic exposure evident in manufacturing and disposal. Captura is uniquely positioned to serve these multi-billion-dollar markets with an easily accessible and useable product formulated to meet situation requirements.

