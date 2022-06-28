Capture High-Ticket Projects and Build Your Career with EnGenius Academy

EnGenius Academy is now offering a full line of training and certification programs to help companies and individuals grow their businesses and careers.

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof business networking solutions, announces the launch of EnGenius Academy offering specialized trainings in network technology through webinars and professional certifications—all free of charge.

"EnGenius Academy aims to help individuals or businesses grow to the next level by providing MSPs, resellers, system integrators, and even end-users with the knowledge and skill to deal quickly with tech support issues and approach any sized project with confidence. With the Academy, users can always keep up-to-date with advanced technology as well as EnGenius products and solutions."

EnGenius Academy Professional Certifications

Facing the ever-changing world of networking, EnGenius Academy builds your professional credentials with certifications covering basic and advanced information about network technology, switching, and wireless solutions. Below are our in-depth, multi-faceted training courses that end with an exam and official certification upon passing:

EnGenius Certified Network Specialist (ECNS) - Essential knowledge and skills about EnGenius networking solution.

EnGenius Certified Network Professional (ECNP) - Advanced certification courses specializing in network switching solution.

EnGenius Certified Wireless Professional (ECWP) - Advanced certification courses specializing in wireless solution.

EnGenius Academy Training Webinars

EnGenius Academy webinars consist of a carefully curated set of presentations addressing the most important topics in networking—wireless tech, switches, telephones, cloud management, and on-premises solutions. Some of our most popular webinars have covered topics of great interest to IT pros like the advent of Wi-Fi 6E, 24/7 security APs, multi-gig switches, and fixing network issues remotely.

The specialized training once only available to employees and partners is now open to anyone looking to boost their careers and grow their businesses. You can review published webinars or reserve a spot for upcoming webinars. Come explore our offerings, and contact us to get you and your staff started learning!

It's easy to get started. Just set up your account and dive right in at https://academy.engenius.ai/ or visit us on https://www.engeniustech.com/ (RBU local site).

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

