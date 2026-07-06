Capture Higher Ed Announces the Release of Two New Products: Dynamic Pages and 1:1 Texting

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville-based higher education technology firm, Capture Higher Ed, continues to expand its Pathways Suite of behavioral intelligence-powered engagement tools with the announcement of Dynamic Pages and 1:1 Texting.

Dynamic Pages transform static landing pages into dynamic web experiences that individualize content for every type of prospect, including anonymous first-time site visitors. Dynamic Pages adapt over time based on behavioral inputs, interest signals, and funnel stage. The technology behind this offering enables the earliest and deepest web personalization in the higher ed marketplace.

1:1 Texting adds SMS to counselor workflows in the Capture Platform: the same environment where prospect behavioral profiles, interest signals, and prioritized outreach lists already live. Counselors send personalized texts with each prospect's behavioral context in full view, and every conversation threads in one place - no switching to a personal phone, no lost context between touchpoints. Every exchange logs back to CRMs. Reply notifications keep counselors informed whether they're active or away. For institutions using Counselor Copilot, counselors can text from auto-prioritized daily outreach lists and generate AI-drafted texts personalized to each student's engagement history and enrollment stage.

"Every student moves through their decision at their own pace, and generic outreach ignores that. 1:1 Texting lets us engage students directly with outreach that's relevant to them personally, and Dynamic Pages meet them where they actually are in the journey, not where a campaign assumes they should be," said Rob Simora, Chief Product Officer at Capture Higher Ed.

Capture remains committed to supporting its education partners with best-in-class intelligence and enrollment solutions, and these new tools continue a legacy that started early. Capture became the first platform in higher ed to make anonymous visitors trackable with behavioral intelligence in 2014, and the first to apply predictive modeling to behavioral data with 99% accuracy in 2016.

About Capture Higher Ed

Capture Higher Ed is an enrollment marketing firm built to support higher education enrollment and marketing teams. Founded in 2011, Capture pioneered the application of AI and behavioral data in enrollment marketing by identifying prospective students earlier, interpreting their intent in real time, and activating individualized engagement across every channel. The platform reveals the full enrollment journey from first anonymous visit through deposit, helping institutions personalize campaigns at scale, equip counselors with the context they need, and drive measurable enrollment growth. Capture partners with colleges and universities of all sizes and missions across the country.

For more information about Capture Higher Ed, visit capturehighered.com.

For more information on Dynamic Pages and 1:1 Texting, visit https://go.capturehighered.com/dynamic-pathways.

Media Contact:

Mia Charette, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Capture Higher Ed