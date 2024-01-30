Capture Studio Group & Fame Events Join Forces with Drai's Las Vegas for Star-Studded "Hall of Fame Party" During Big Game Weekend Headlined by Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Lil Baby Powered by Don Julio, 1942 Tequila, Red Bull and GLD Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture Studio Group and Fame Events are excited to announce an unprecedented collaboration with Drai's Las Vegas, setting the stage for an unforgettable Hall of Fame Party Weekend in Las Vegas for the Big Game. This exclusive event series seamlessly merges top-tier entertainment with unparalleled luxury creating a legendary VIP experience, bringing the essence of the Big Game to the heart of Sin City in 2024 and next year in New Orleans in 2025.

"This new partnership between Capture Studio Group, Fame Events, and Drai's Management Group signifies a bold step into a future of limitless possibilities," said Matt Gavin, CEO of Capture Studio Group. "We are excited to combine our strengths, creativity, and resources to create unparalleled brand partnerships and unique entertainment experiences, beginning with this year's Hall of Fame Party in Las Vegas during Big Game Weekend."

Now in its 5th year, the Hall of Fame Party has solidified its reputation as a must-attend event. The weekend's star-studded lineup includes Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby.

Date: February 8th ( Rick Ross ), February 9th ( Chris Brown ), February 10th (Meek Mill), February 11th (Lil Baby)

Location: Drai's Las Vegas

Hosted By: Drai's Las Vegas, Capture Studio Group, and Fame Events

Powered By: Don Julio, 1942 Tequila, Red Bull, GLD Jewelry

"Drai's Las Vegas is thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Capture Studios and Fame Events," stated Dustin Drai, President. "Our commitment to the overall guest experience will guarantee an unforgettable weekend at Drai's Nightclub with performances by some of music's best and brightest stars as the Big Game descends on Las Vegas."

In addition to the incredible musical talent, the Hall of Fame Party will also feature a star-studded guest list with celebrities and athletes in attendance. Guests are invited to be a part of an unforgettable experience.

Limited tickets and tables for the Hall of Fame Party Weekend events are still available. For more information please visit HallofFameParty.com.

