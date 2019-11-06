Capture The Beauty Of The Night Sky With Canon's First Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera For Astrophotography

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the words of poet Quintus Ennius, "No one regards what is before his or her feet; we all gaze at the stars." Helping to gaze and capture the beauty of the stars and beyond, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the company's first full-frame mirrorless camera for astrophotography, the EOS Ra. This new camera was built off the EOS R system combining new features, such as four times greater transmittance of hydrogen-alpha (Hα) light of 656.3 nm compared to the original EOS R. For astrophotographers and hobbyists who enjoy capturing the detailed splendor of the night sky, the new EOS Ra will be an ideal camera to shoot with.

"Since the introduction of the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera system last fall, Canon has remained committed to launching a line of impressive and innovative EOS R models and a strong variety of RF lenses and accessories to meet the needs of every skill level of photographer," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As a group of photographers who are passionate about capturing what we can't see with our naked eyes, the new EOS Ra is designed for astrophotographers looking to capture vivid imagery of the night sky."

Targeting the needs of astrophotographers, the new EOS Ra full-frame mirrorless camera incorporates many advanced features of the EOS R, such as RF mount design, a 30.3MP CMOS sensor, high-precision electronic viewfinder, high-sensitivity, low-noise performance and 4K time-lapse shooting. Optional accessories include an AC adapter kit, which allows the camera to be powered through an AC wall outlet or a battery-powered inverter, a BG-E22 battery grip and three EF-EOS R mount adapters to accommodate the entire range of over seventy EF & EF-S lenses.

Other features include:

Enhanced transmission of Hα rays (656.3 nm wavelength) through an infrared cutoff filter, helping to capture high-precision images of the deep-red wavelengths emitted by nebulae in vivid color, without any special camera alterations.

A 30x maximum magnification, allowing users to make extremely precise manual focus adjustments*.

Support for all Canon RF, EF and EF-S lenses (with the use of an optional EF-EOS R mount adapter), including more than 70 lenses from the EF series as well as RF series lenses, which deliver superb image quality. The variety of lenses, such as the large-diameter f/1.2 lenses, ultra-wide-angle lenses, and super-telephoto EF lenses, among others, are all well suited to help photographers to choose the best match for their specific astrophotography purposes.

Availability and Pricing

The Canon EOS Ra full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available in mid-December 2019 for an estimated retail price of $2,499.00 for the body only**.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* This magnification ratio applies to the camera only. Not supported by EOS Utility.

**Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

