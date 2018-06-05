Capture2 Expands Team and Product to Fuel Growth

"Capture2Proposal is the contracting industry's only end-to-end research, teaming, and capture and proposal management system. It is changing the way Government contractors do business—no more scrolling through hundreds of procurements, no need to rely on an extensive list of 'who you know,' and no more managing and merging forty versions of a proposal," stated Douglas Gourlay, CEO. "Our new solution capabilities and investment enable Capture2 to help any company—veteran-owned, small, midsize and Fortune 100 alike—to identify, analyze and win new Government business."

Product Updates

Combining and improving on capabilities traditionally offered by various disparate systems, Capture2Proposal is an end-to-end solution that empowers business developers and proposal managers to identify federal contracting opportunities, evaluate win probability, determine effective teaming alignments, oversee capture efforts and securely manage decentralized proposal development.

The latest enhancements to the solution expand the application of machine-learning capabilities to one of the largest unstructured data sets in the world—decades of Government procurement data. Capture2Proposal now offers the following capabilities:

ServiceScope™ Opportunity Identification: The adaptive intelligence engine matches new procurement opportunities with clients' businesses based on their proven past-performance, capture pipeline, agency preferences and product/service offerings.

Sonar Teammate Matching: Based on past-performance and required capabilities to fulfill Government solicitation requirements, Sonar identifies potential teammates that most effectively meet the Government's requirements.

Market Traction and Customer Success

In the first two quarters since the product launched, more than fifty companies have subscribed to Capture2Proposal. These clients range from small businesses seeking their first Government contracts to Fortune 100 companies priming multi-billion dollar contracts for the Federal Government. Uniquely, Capture2Proposal enables small businesses to succeed in the full/open contract competition and grow into priming those contracts.

Eugene Tinker, CEO, Certified Technical Experts (CTE), stated, "Capture2Proposal is extremely valuable to our 8(a) small business. Since incorporating the solution into our business development process, our company has been more competitive and more efficient. But most importantly, we have won more business. Capture2Proposal's opportunity-centric market intelligence has empowered CTE to identify relevant opportunities and win business with new customers."

Executive Team Overview and Appointments

Capture2 is led by CEO, Douglas Gourlay, who leverages background as an executive in high-growth sales, marketing and product development positions for mission-critical network, server and security products. His tenures included Cisco Systems, Arista Networks and Skyport Systems, as well as the U.S. Army.

Christopher Pohle, founder and chief product officer, guides product development and strategy for Capture2. He draws upon his experience leading business development and proposal efforts that resulted in over $1 billion in awarded contracts. Following his service as a U.S. Marine, Pohle was a software engineer and CTO before founding a DoD contracting firm recognized on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Two new executive appointments have been made to support growing client demand. These new team members bring a wealth of technical expertise and deep defense and federal procurement domain experience to the company. Joining Capture2's executive team are:

Gresham Bayne, vice president of operations: Bayne brings a strong leadership background in healthcare contractor and supplier management to the team, with experience scaling SaaS customer success teams and complex IT operations. Before joining Capture2, he led enterprise IT and system integration strategies for more than three thousand healthcare providers within Envision Healthcare.

Michael McDonough , vice president of sales and customer success: McDonough joins Capture2 from World Wide Technology (WWT) where he drove federal systems integration efforts for the more than $10-billion-dollar value-added reseller. Prior to WWT, he held several business development, capture consulting and entrepreneurial Government contracting roles and served as a senior officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Growth and Expansion Capital

As part of the company's growth strategy, Capture2 has partnered with Mithril Capital Management, the lead investor in $4 million in Series A financing. The new funds will be used to support the company's rapid growth by further expanding its sales, engineering and development, marketing, and customer success initiatives.

"The Federal procurement system should be accessible to any person or business, and companies should be able to focus their energy on their products, not the complexity of finding and winning contracts," said Paul Leggett, managing director at Mithril. "Capture2 is making an opaque process user friendly and actionable for new and existing contributors to that mission. The Capture2 team includes military service veterans, entrepreneurs and capture management operators who are growing this purpose-built product to address a clear market need. Mithril is proud to support the growth of small and innovative businesses by funding the expansion of this powerful tool."

Pricing and Availability

The Capture2Proposal solution is now widely available for contractors, value-added resellers (VARs), vendors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that support the Government. License packages start at $1,200 per year.

Informational Webinar

The Capture2 executive team will host a live webinar on June 7, 2018, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. During the webinar, the company will provide additional details about Capture2 and the enhancements to the Capture2Proposal solution announced today. To register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xEkvE2NlTdagKlw0V_mPJA.

About Capture2, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Capture2, Inc. (Capture2) developed the first integrated AI-based Government market intelligence and pursuit team automation SaaS solution, Capture2Proposal. The solution brings research, teaming, probability of win analysis, workflow management and proposal development together into a single solution for Government contractors of all sizes. With its market intelligence and automated analytics, the solution enables businesses from the smallest veteran-owned firm to the largest systems integrator to pursue Government contracts more effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.capture2.com.

