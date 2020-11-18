Captured by Nature: Pure NZ Takes Sustainability Seriously

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is life. This isn't just a fact of nature, it's also the primary message of the young bottled water company Pure NZ. The H2O supplier operates south of the equator where they manufacture and supply bottled water to the entire nation of New Zealand. Throughout their business operations, Pure NZ has made it an essential objective of their brand to promote a business model that is both acutely aware and highly respectful of the connection between their products and life itself.

This affiliation doesn't just come from the relationship between water and human life. It also has to do with the ability to maintain life as we know it through sustainable, environmentally-conscious behavior that genuinely benefits the Earth as well as the consumer.

That said, Pure NZ has made it a top priority to produce their water bottles with the utmost care by joining with leading companies around the world, such as Naked Juice and Nestle, in a commitment to using rPET plastic as a cornerstone of their production methodology. The Kiwi bottled water brand has devoted itself not only to providing a luxury spring water experience to its thirsty customers but to do so in bottles that have been molded out of rPET plastic.

In a nutshell, rPET is polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic — one of the most common plastics on Earth — that has been properly recycled and cleaned. From there, it's turned into fresh, plastic chips and flakes that can be melted down and reused in the manufacturing process. In other words, it's the result of properly recycling plastic bottled after they've been used. This process of reclaiming PET plastic as rPET is often more expensive than simply using virgin material. However, Pure NZ takes longevity and sustainability seriously and has demonstrated a willingness to put sustainability first, even at the expense of cutthroat prices or increased profit margins.

The bottled water brand has recently made inroads into both the U.S. and e-commerce markets. It will be interesting to see how a bottled water brand equally committed to luxury, sustainability, and accessibility will fare in their international expansion efforts in the months and years ahead.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ was launched in New Zealand in 2010. Since then, they've built their water-bottling operating into New Zealand's number one brand that takes Kiwi authenticity to a new level. From a state-of-the-art, purpose-built bottling facility to a commitment to a pure product packaged in rPET materials, Pure NZ is striving to set a new standard for beverage companies around the globe.

