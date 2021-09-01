CaptureProof Joins American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Member Advantage Program to Offer Asynchronous Healthcare through a Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Announced at the Annual Meeting in San Diego

"At CaptureProof, we believe the most limited resource in healthcare is the amount of time a provider has available," said Meghan Conroy, CEO and founder of CaptureProof. "We are thrilled to offer AAOS members a way to capture and curate more accurate and meaningful visual data. With CaptureProof, patients and surgeons can track musculoskeletal health and healing over time and objectively compare data, allowing for more informed decisions and ultimately, improved care and better patient experience and engagement."

Compared to traditional in-person, phone or email follow-up, research studies have proven that CaptureProof: decreases time saved to diagnosis1, reduces non-urgent follow up visits by 75%2, improves triage by 78%3 and prevents patients from going to the emergency department2. It can be a turnkey solution on its own or be simply integrated within an existing electronic health record (EHR) or other hospital application.

"Doctors may not have time to read the entire EHR for all patients, but they do have time for three simple clicks and see photos or video clips that show the patient's health progress in an organized and meaningful way," added Conroy. "CaptureProof removes the robotics from medicine, allowing the care team to do what they do best – practice the art of medicine at the top of their license."

90% of patients on CaptureProof say that the platform has helped them better manage their health. Additionally, by complying with both HIPAA and GDPR standards, patients, and providers and health systems can be confident in the security and privacy of their medical photos and videos.

"AAOS works to identify the best technology, practices, and policy solutions to continue advancing the profession of orthopaedic surgery," said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. "We are pleased to offer our members access to a program, such as CaptureProof, that can help providers perform the physical exam at home, giving them actionable data leading to best outcomes. We are excited to add CaptureProof to the AAOS' Member Advantage Program. It is one more way we are able to offer value-driven, evidence-based solutions to support our membership"

AAOS members can learn more at www.captureproof.com and sign up using the INVITE CODE: AAOS.

About CaptureProof

CaptureProof is the leading HIPAA-compliant platform for capturing, comparing and sharing medical photos and videos securely and asynchronously to enable asynchronous doctor-to-doctor and doctor-to-patient visual communication. Included in the platform is the company's Smart Medical Camera™ which uses computer vision within the live camera image to give instant feedback on photo and video clip quality, and Media Rx™, a feature that shows text instructions in the camera with an overlay tool that enables patients to use perfect framing of an injury, wound or other site. The mobile app can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at http://captureproof.com/.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

