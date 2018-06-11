CAPTUREPROOF Wins Prestigious MedTech Breakthrough Award

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of health and medical technology companies, services and products. The awards, which received over 3,000 applications overall in 2018, are reviewed by an independent panel of judges that are experts within the respective awards program categories. MedTech Breakthrough judges have earned reputations for credibility within their fields with hands-on, relevant professional experience, including senior-level, experienced technology professionals, journalists, analysts and technology executives.

CAPTUREPROOF's award winning HIPAA-compliant platform empowers patients and providers alike with the tools necessary for capturing, comparing and sharing medical photos, videos and information securely, enabling provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient visual communication. Unlike more traditional telemedicine which provides real-time video connections between patients and providers, store and forward technologies allow providers to gather all the information on a patient including images and video, analyze that data, match it to evidence-based care and then make a diagnosis and therapeutic recommendation based on this knowledge. While store and forward technologies are most commonly used in dermatology, ophthalmology and radiology cases, CAPTUREPROOF's platform is unique in that the company's asynchronous provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient visual communication offering is also well suited for tracking a broader array of conditions longitudinally including the documentation and tracking of epileptic episodes.

Central to CAPTUREPROOF's store and forward technology is its Smart Medical Camera™, which uses advanced computer vision technology within the live camera to give instant feedback on the quality of light in the photo and/or video in order to generate medical grade images, showing more than the eye alone can see. A Media Rx™ gives text instructions in the active camera and includes an overlay tool that enables patients to use perfect framing (aligning with past images) for accurate capture of injuries, wounds or other sites. The CAPTUREPROOF Viewer automatically organizes the media, making it easy to find information with respect to patient progress, allowing providers to see and know changes that the patient has experienced.

"The CAPTUREPROOF team is thrilled to receive such a prestigious award from MedTech Breakthrough, and we are honored to be acknowledged specifically in the best Store and Forward Imaging Solution category," said Meghan Conroy, CEO of CAPTUREPROOF. "We purpose-built our telemedicine platform around the ability to create a visual health record for HIPAA-compliant recording and tracking of a patient's health progress, which is increasingly being credited for strengthening the patient-provider relationship, improving the accuracy and speed of diagnosis and care and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes."

CAPTUREPROOF is the leading HIPAA-compliant platform for capturing, comparing and sharing medical photos and videos securely and asynchronously to enable provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient visual communication. Included in the platform is the company's Smart Medical Camera™, which uses computer vision within the live camera image to give instant feedback on photo and video clip quality, and Media Rx™, a feature that shows text instructions in the camera with an overlay tool that enables patients to use perfect framing of an injury, wound or other site. With CAPTUREPROOF, patients and providers can track health and healing over time and objectively compare data, allowing for more informed decisions and ultimately, improved care and better patient experience and engagement. CAPTUREPROOF can be a turnkey solution on its own or be simply integrated within an existing EHR or other hospital application. The mobile app can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at http://captureproof.com/.

