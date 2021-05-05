CaptureRx - Notice of Data Incident

SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptureRx is a vendor for certain healthcare providers and is providing notice of a recent event at CaptureRx that may affect the privacy of certain data CaptureRx received from these healthcare providers. This notification provides information about the event, CaptureRx's response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? CaptureRx recently became aware of unusual activity involving certain of its electronic files. Following this, CaptureRx immediately began an investigation into this activity and worked quickly to assess the security of its systems. On February 19, 2021, the investigation determined that certain files were accessed and acquired on February 6, 2021 without authorization.

CaptureRx then immediately began a thorough review of the full contents of the files to determine whether sensitive information was present at the time of the incident. On or around March 19, 2021, CaptureRx completed this review to confirm the full scope of affected individuals and associated covered entities to which the information related. Between March 30, 2021 and April 7, 2021 CaptureRx began the process of notifying healthcare providers of this incident. Since then, CaptureRx has worked with healthcare providers to notify the affected individuals whose information was identified by the review.

What Information Was Involved? The investigation determined that, at the time of the incident, the relevant files contained first name, last name, date of birth, and prescription information.

What Is CaptureRx Doing? Data privacy and security are among CaptureRx's highest priorities, and there are extensive measures in place to protect information in CaptureRx's care. Upon learning of this incident, CaptureRx moved quickly to investigate and respond. This investigation and response included confirming the security of CaptureRx's systems, reviewing the contents of the relevant files for sensitive information, and notifying covered entities associated with that sensitive information. As part of CaptureRx's ongoing commitment to the security of information, all policies and procedures are being reviewed and enhanced and additional workforce training is being conducted to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. CaptureRx is also working with healthcare providers to notify individuals whose information was contained in the subject files as well as appropriate regulatory authorities.

What You Can Do. CaptureRx encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Additional steps individuals can take is provided in the below "Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information."

For More Information. CaptureRx has established a dedicated assistance line at (855) 654-0919 (toll free), Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Eastern Time for any questions individuals have.

Steps You Can Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

