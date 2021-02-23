Capwell Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With New Client Wins, New Hires, Multiple Awards And Double-Digit Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when many PR firms were shaken by COVID-19, Capwell , a bespoke, boutique PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of wellness brands, celebrated its 10th anniversary year with double-digit growth and national acclaim.

Capwell's 2020 client acquisitions included some of the most forward-thinking healthcare companies of the decade, including top global players in diagnostics, women's sexual and reproductive health, foot care and hearing care. Capwell is considered a trusted adviser to its clients, many of which have been with the agency for more than five years, including Prolacta Bioscience, Ivantis and ConcertoCare. Despite the industrywide pullback in response to COVID-19, the agency's reputation for strategic positioning helped it achieve double-digit growth four years in a row, ending 2020 up 23%.

Joining the expanded client roster in 2020 were new hires from the nation's largest firms, including Bonnie Efird, account supervisor, a Weber Shandwick Los Angeles alumna, and Lauren Snow, senior account executive, from Porter Novelli's Boston office.

2020 Awards and Honors

PR News named Capwell CEO and founder Kimberly Capwell one of its 2020 Top Women in PR honorees, an award that recognizes female trailblazers in communications for their advancement and leadership.

"Receiving this award is an honor," Capwell said. "It is my life's work to help clients elevate the standard of care, in an agency setting that likewise seeks to elevate the work/life balance in PR. I set out to create an agency where working women can have it all — a family life and a fulfilling career — all while making a positive difference. It is gratifying knowing that the work we do for our clients, and the culture we have created for our employees, truly matters. It's how we've been able to attract such superstar talent to our team."

The firm was also honored with Marcom Awards for its Corporate Social Responsibility and Influencer work. The Marcom Awards are one of the largest, most-respected creative marketing communications competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

"Our clients do good in the world, and we wake up in the morning energized to support them, counsel them and lead them to benefit as many people as we possibly can," Efird said. "We work from a place of service to make a positive impact. That is what it means to be a part of the mission-driven, female-led Capwell team."

"I joined Capwell because I was inspired by the passion for the work and the drive to improve people's lives," Snow said. "In the midst of so much uncertainty, I am honored to work alongside an extraordinary team of brilliant women."

About Capwell

Capwell is an independent, woman-owned PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of venture-backed wellness brands. Recognized as Bulldog Reporter's Best Boutique PR Agency, Capwell is known nationally for helping brands increase reputation, boost awareness and speed exit via acquisition or IPO. The Capwell team believes change is about forward motion. Mapping out the challenge. Moving the needle. Measuring the impact. If you're looking for positive change, come have a conversation with Capwell.

