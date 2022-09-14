Capwell Named Best Small PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter

For Third Consecutive Year, Capwell Honored by Journalists as One of the Best PR Agencies in the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capwell Communications — a bespoke, boutique PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of healthcare brands — has been named Best Small Agency of the Year by the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards. This is the third consecutive year Capwell has received national acclaim.

Kimberly Capwell, CEO of Capwell Communications Bulldog PR Awards 2022 Gold Winner

"This award is a testament to the culture we've nurtured at Capwell. As a purpose-driven agency, we show up every day asking, 'How can we change lives for the better?'" said CEO and founder Kimberly Capwell. "It's an honor and a privilege to do what we do. It's doubly rewarding to have our strategies and results recognized by Bulldog Reporter."

Capwell's reputation for strategic positioning helped the agency achieve double-digit growth for the fifth year in a row. In 2021, Capwell added key staff, including Liz Wilkins, senior vice president, formerly with IMW Agency and Edelman. "Capwell helps shine a spotlight on healthcare innovators making a difference for patients by improving the standard of care. It's rewarding work that's positively impacting lives," Wilkins said.

Capwell's strategic counsel and tenacious media relations moved the needle for many forward-thinking healthcare and consumer wellness brands, including long-term clients Prolacta Bioscience and HearingLife. Additionally, Capwell recently saw two clients — a global leader in in vitro diagnostics and an innovative glaucoma treatment company — through successful exit via IPO and acquisition.

The Bulldog PR Awards have the unique distinction of being the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists. Capwell is recognized as Small Agency of the Year for its needle-moving PR and integrated communications campaigns on behalf of venture and equity-backed healthcare brands that are improving the standard of care for patients worldwide.

About Capwell

Capwell is an independent, woman-owned PR firm dedicated to illuminating the life-enhancing benefits of venture-backed wellness brands. Recognized as Bulldog Reporter's Best Small Agency of the Year 2022 and Best Boutique PR Agency two years prior, Capwell is known nationally for helping healthcare brands increase reputation, boost awareness, and speed exit via acquisition or IPO. The Capwell team believes change is about forward motion. Mapping out the challenge. Moving the needle. Measuring the impact. If you're looking for positive change, come have a conversation us.

