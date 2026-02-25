Capxel Launches LLM-LD, the First Open Standard for Making Websites Readable by AI Agents

New specification gives brands a structured framework to surface in AI-powered search, recommendation engines, and autonomous agents

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capxel, the AI-native data company helping enterprises expand through intelligence-driven products, today announced the general availability of LLM-LD (Large Language Model Linked Data) — the first open standard designed to make website content natively readable by AI systems, retrieval pipelines, and autonomous agents.

LLM_IMG 1. LLM-LD is the open standard making websites readable by AI agents - already deployed across 100+ sites worldwide. LLM_IMG 2. Just as JSON-LD made the web readable for search engines, LLM-LD makes it readable for AI. The standard is live and growing.

LLM-LD defines standardized file formats, discovery mechanisms, and conformance levels that allow any AI system to understand a website's complete content from a single index file. The specification is available under a Creative Commons BY 4.0 license at llmld.org.

"JSON-LD solved machine readability for search engines. LLM-LD solves it for AI," stated Nick Dunev, Founder and CEO of Capxel. "Every major AI system — ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude — retrieves and synthesizes web content differently than traditional search crawlers. There was no standard for how websites should present themselves to these systems. Now there is."

The standard emerged from Capxel's work in AI Search Optimization (ASO) — a discipline conceived by Co-Founder / President Dominick Luna that focuses on structuring brand content for discoverability by AI agents rather than traditional search engines.

THE PROBLEM LLM-LD SOLVES

As AI agents increasingly mediate how consumers discover products, services, and information, brands face a new visibility challenge. Recent industry research found that fewer than 1.2% of brand locations receive direct recommendations from leading AI assistants — not because the businesses lack quality, but because their content isn't structured for AI consumption.

Traditional SEO markup (schema.org, JSON-LD, meta tags) was designed for search engine crawlers that index pages. AI agents operate differently — they retrieve, synthesize, and reason across content. LLM-LD bridges this gap with:

A standardized index file (.well-known/llm-index.json) that serves as a single entry point for AI systems

Structured entity data, knowledge graphs, and product feeds in formats optimized for retrieval augmentation

An AI Discovery Page (ADP) specification that provides a human-and-machine-readable hub linking to all AI-layer resources

Three conformance levels — from basic discoverability to full agent-readiness

RAPID ADOPTION

Since its launch, LLM-LD has seen adoption across multiple industries including healthcare, luxury retail, professional services, and e-commerce — with over 100 sites now implementing the standard. The companion LLM Disco Network — a discovery layer connecting AI-optimized sites — has attracted implementation partners across the agency ecosystem.

"We're seeing a shift in how forward-thinking brands approach their digital presence. The companies that structure their content for AI agents today will be the ones those agents recommend tomorrow," stated Dominick Luna, Capxel Co-Founder and President. "LLM-LD gives every brand — regardless of size or technical capability — a clear path to get there."

OPEN STANDARD, ENTERPRISE INFRASTRUCTURE

LLM-LD is free and open. Any developer, agency, or platform can implement it without licensing fees or vendor lock-in. Capxel provides enterprise-grade implementation services for brands requiring managed deployment, ongoing optimization, and performance analytics. The full specification, implementation guides, and developer resources are available at llmld.org.

About Capxel

Capxel is an AI-native data company helping enterprises expand through intelligence-driven products. Founded in Tampa Bay, Florida, Capxel provides enterprise data solutions including AI Search Optimization (ASO), behavioral intelligence, identity resolution, and consumer enrichment across 260M+ profiles.

Media Contact: Dominick Luna | (727) 353-8209 | [email protected] | capxel.com/press

SOURCE Capxel