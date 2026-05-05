CapyBio Launches Cell Identity Services to Diagnose Differentiation Failure and Improve Engineered Cells

New analysis suite helps cell engineering teams benchmark target identity, detect off-target states, and prioritize protocol improvements

ST. LOUIS, May. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CapyBio, a cell identity tools and services company, today announced the launch of three new commercial analysis services: Capybara™ Benchmarking Analysis, Capybara Advanced Analysis, and CellOracle™ Differentiation Optimization Analysis. Together, these services help cell engineering teams determine whether their cells match the intended target state, identify immature or off-target populations, and prioritize strategies to improve differentiation and reprogramming outcomes.

Cell engineering programs routinely face a central decision point: whether engineered cells are fit for purpose, why they fall short of the intended target identity, and what protocol changes should be tested next. Incomplete maturation, lineage drift, and off-target fates are frequently missed by conventional annotation approaches, leading to downstream failures in drug discovery, disease modeling, and cell therapy manufacturing. CapyBio was founded by leading cell identity experts to address this gap. Its mission is to improve cell identity so better cells can power better research and better therapies — giving scientists and biopharma teams the tools to understand where their cells are, and how to improve them when they fall short of target.

Capybara Benchmarking Analysis compares engineered cells against biological reference states to assess target identity, maturation, and off-target populations that standard annotation misses. Capybara Advanced Analysis builds on Benchmarking to provide deeper characterization of cell identity, heterogeneity, and regulatory programs within engineered cell populations.CellOracle Differentiation Optimization Analysisuses gene regulatory network modeling and in silico perturbation analysis to prioritize candidate strategies for improving cell identity.

CapyBio's platform builds on a foundation of landmark studies in single-cell genomics and cell identity engineering.* "After our initial publications, both academic and biopharma teams reached out because they were generating robust single-cell data but didn't have the tools or the framework to extract actionable answers from it. That demand made it clear there was a real need in the field, and we're excited to finally bring these services to market in a way that makes this level of analysis accessible to any team working on cell engineering," said Samantha Morris, PhD, Co-Founder of CapyBio.*

The platform can be applied across cell models and organoids, cell therapy manufacturing, and regenerative medicine. In cell therapy manufacturing, precise identity profiling can support better process understanding and help teams identify strategies to improve purity and yield. In disease modeling, undetected off-target fates produce artifacts that can mislead drug discovery and mask true biological signals. A portfolio of optional add-on services is also available, including single-cell RNA sequencing — the data foundation for the Capybara platform. Custom options are available for programs with unique experimental designs.

"For too long, cell engineers have had to make protocol decisions based on incomplete information about what their cells actually are. CapyBio changes that calculus. Whether you're troubleshooting a differentiation protocol, validating a cell therapy manufacturing process, or trying to understand why your model doesn't behave the way you expect, our services give you a clear, quantitative answer — and a path forward," said Guillermo Rivera, PhD, CSO and Co-Founder of CapyBio.

All CapyBio analysis packages and add-on services are available immediately. To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.capybio.com or contact [email protected].

CapyBio is a cell identity tools and services company helping scientists benchmark, diagnose, and improve engineered cell identity. Founded by experts in single-cell biology and gene regulatory network modeling, the company's platform combines the Capybara cell identity framework and CellOracle* in silico* perturbation platform to benchmark cells against biological reference states and prioritize data-driven strategies for improving cell quality. CapyBio is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit www.capybio.com.

CONTACT: Guillermo Rivera, [email protected]www.capybio.com

SOURCE CapyBio