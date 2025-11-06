CAQH Names Maeghan Sulham Chief Human Resources Officer as Company Builds for the Future of Healthcare Data

Healthcare data leader CAQH has appointed Maeghan Sulham as Chief Human Resources Officer, expanding its executive team to optimize talent strategy and organizational excellence.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH, the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare, has appointed Maeghan Sulham as its first Chief Human Resources Officer. Maeghan joins CAQH during a period of strong progress as the organization modernizes to meet the evolving needs of the industry's stakeholders. She will oversee the company's Human Resource function, including talent strategy, organizational design, leadership development, HR operations and employee engagement.

Maeghan Sulham, Chief Human Resources Officer, CAQH

"Maeghan understands that our people are the engine behind every milestone we achieve," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "Her expertise will help fuel that engine as we stay agile, ambitious, and focused on impact."

Prior to joining CAQH, Maeghan served as Senior Vice President of Talent Management at Risepoint, where she reimagined and deployed technology-enabled HR strategies to accelerate employee performance and business impact. She brings extensive experience in shaping talent strategies, leading organizational transformation, and cultivating cultures of engagement and performance in dynamic, high-growth environments.

"I'm honored to join CAQH at such an exciting time," said Maeghan Sulham, CHRO of CAQH. "The organization's role at the center of healthcare is powered by its people. I look forward to building on that strength as CAQH continues to evolve and lead the industry forward."

