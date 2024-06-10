Car Air Purifier Market size is set to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, Technology innovation leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car air purifier market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% during the forecast period. Technology innovation leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in multifunctional car air purifier. However, high price sensitivity of consumers poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Airthereal.com, Coway, DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Filtration Group Corp., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Qubo, SAR Group, Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Agcen Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global car air purifier market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Counter-up and Built-in), Technology

(HEPA filters, Ionizers and ozone generators, and

Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North

America, South America, and Middle East and

Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Airthereal.com, Coway, DENSO Corp.,

Eureka Forbes Ltd., Filtration Group Corp.,

Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems

Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc.,

Panasonic Holdings Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd.,

Qubo, SAR Group, Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Agcen

Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.,

Unilever PLC, Xiamen Airbus Electronic

Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications

Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The car air purifier market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for multifunctional, compact, and user-friendly products. Vendors are offering air purifiers with added features such as air conditioning, fan circulation, dehumidification, and fragrance enhancement. Leading companies are investing in research and development to create more advanced products that freshen the air with desirable scents. This trend towards multi-functionality is positively impacting the market and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Car Air Purifier market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about indoor air quality. Technologies like HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and UV lights are commonly used in car air purifiers. These technologies help remove pollutants such as dust, allergens, and odors from the cabin air. The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products is also driving demand for car air purifiers with reusable filters.

Additionally, the integration of Bluetooth connectivity and smart features in car air purifiers is making them more convenient and popular among consumers. The market is expected to continue growing as more people prioritize their health and the health of their vehicles. Car manufacturers are also recognizing this trend and are offering car air purifiers as standard features in new models. Overall, the car air purifier market is an exciting space to watch for innovations and advancements.

Market Challenges

The price sensitivity of consumers in developing countries significantly impacts the growth of the global car air purifier market. In countries like India , China , Brazil , Argentina , Egypt , and South Africa , consumers prioritize affordability over premium products. Due to the low purchase criticality of air purifiers, consumers exhibit high price sensitivity, leading to low buying aspiration.

, , , , , and , consumers prioritize affordability over premium products. Due to the low purchase criticality of air purifiers, consumers exhibit high price sensitivity, leading to low buying aspiration. As a result, market penetration for car air purifiers is lower in these economies compared to developed countries. Manufacturers in developing economies face pricing challenges, as they must reduce product prices to increase market share, compromising profit margins. This price challenge is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Car Air Purifier market faces several challenges. Technological advancements in filters and sensors enable better air quality, but cost remains a significant barrier for mass adoption. Consumers seek affordable solutions without compromising performance. Additionally, regulations on emissions and air quality standards vary across regions, creating complexities in manufacturing and compliance.

Furthermore, consumer awareness and education about the benefits of car air purifiers are essential to drive demand. Lastly, integrating these devices with existing car infotainment systems can be a challenge, requiring collaboration between automakers and air purifier manufacturers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Counter-up

1.2 Built-in Technology 2.1 HEPA filters

2.2 Ionizers and ozone generators

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Counter-up- Car air purifiers in the counter-up segment have gained popularity due to their convenience and versatility. These removable devices can be placed on car dashboards or vents and come with refill packages for various fragrances. The global CAP market saw high penetration of this segment in developed regions and emerging economies in 2023. The counter-up segment is projected to grow rapidly and significantly contribute to market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The car air purifier market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers and regulatory standards for reducing air pollution in vehicles. Advanced technologies, such as ionizers, purifiers, and activated carbon filters, are being employed by both OEMs and aftermarket automotive suppliers to combat pollutants, dust, allergens, bacteria, odors, and air pollution in cabins. Electric vehicles and hybrids, with their quieter cabins, are also driving demand for these systems. Ionic fiber and activated carbon are popular filtration materials used in these systems to effectively remove pollutants and maintain a clean and fresh cabin environment.

Market Research Overview

The Car Air Purifier Market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying air purification systems for vehicles. These systems utilize various technologies such as HEPA filters, activated carbon, and ionizers to remove pollutants and improve indoor air quality. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health risks associated with poor air quality, both outside and inside the car.

Additionally, the growing trend of electric and hybrid vehicles, which often have closed cabins and produce unique odors, is fueling demand for car air purifiers. The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. Overall, the car air purifier market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Counter-up



Built-in

Technology

HEPA Filters



Ionizers And Ozone Generators



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

