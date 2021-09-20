NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car and Driver and The Fesco Group, a market-leading manufacturer of innovative consumer technology solutions, today introduced the Intellidash Pro, the much-anticipated wireless version in a series of plug-and-play dashboard-mounted IPS touchscreen smart displays. The Intellidash Pro allows drivers to wirelessly integrate their smartphones for a complete Apple CarPlay and Android Auto experience.

Car and Driver and The Fesco Group launch all-new wireless Intellidash Pro

Owners of older model cars can now enjoy the luxuries of advanced technology without purchasing a new car (especially when there is a market shortage) or investing in expensive hardware installation. With the Intellidash Pro, installation is easy: drivers just mount the unit on the dashboard, plug it into the 12-volt port and link their phone. There's also an add-on backup camera that will automatically engage when the vehicle is put in reverse.

"The Intellidash Pro offers drivers all the cutting-edge new car technology anyone would want with a five-minute installation," said Raymond Levy, Chief Operating Officer at The Fesco Group. "We're pleased to add the Intellidash Pro to our lineup of products and continue to provide innovative solutions for our customers under the Car and Driver brand."

In addition to its smart display and simple installation, features of the Intellidash Pro include SiriusXM Radio capability, Google / Siri voice controls and an FM transmitter so drivers can hear phone calls through the car's stereo system.

The Intellidash Pro follows the success of the Intellidash+, a top-selling Car and Driver product with a more than four-star rating on Amazon.

The Intellidash Pro retails for $399.99 and is available now on Amazon.

ABOUT THE FESCO GROUP

The Fesco Group is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative audio, mobile accessories, small appliances, electric mobility and home technology solutions. Founded in 1962, Brooklyn-based Fesco has grown over the last six decades from a retail store to a distributor of branded electronics and now an innovative manufacturer. To learn more, visit www.thefescogroup.com.

ABOUT CAR AND DRIVER

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for in-market car shoppers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders. With an audience of more than 12 million unique visitors per month, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver delivers the most trusted car shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Car and Driver extends across all platforms including web, mobile, iPhone/iPad apps, events, social media and digital products. Car and Driver is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company.

