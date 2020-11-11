Car and Driver and The Fesco Group Launch the All-New Intellidash+

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Car and Driver and The Fesco Group, a leading manufacturer of branded consumer technology solutions, today announced the launch of the Intellidash+, a dashboard-mounted smart display with an IPS touchscreen. The Intellidash+ allows drivers to integrate their smartphone within the DIY-installation smart display, upgrading their car to include CarPlay/Android Auto without the expensive installation.

The Fesco Group

With Intellidash+, older makes and models can now have integrated smart screens without the expensive software installation or the need to purchase a new car. Installation couldn't be easier; drivers simply mount the Intellidash+ to their dashboard and they are immediately ready to link up their phone to the seven-inch display.

The Intellidash+ includes voice control (Siri and Google) and is able to stream downloaded music, SiriusXM Satellite Radio or from an FM Transmitter. Just like with an onboard CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers can safely answer phone calls and text messages or view maps from the Intellidash+. It also includes a charging output for smartphones.

"The Intellidash+ is a one-of-a-kind product that will transform the way we drive, making every vehicle on the road a safe, technologically advanced vehicle," said Raymond Levy, chief operating officer of The Fesco Group. "We are excited to add the intuitive and innovative Intellidash+ to the Car and Driver line of products."

Other automotive accessories and gear in the Car and Driver line includes the all-new Car and Driver CoPilot Fatigue Monitor and Alarm, as well as a wide range of dashcams, FM transmitters and power adapters and chargers.

The Intellidash+ ($399) will be available on Nov. 1 and can be purchased through the Hammacher Schlemmer catalog and on the Hammacher Schlemmer website.

ABOUT THE FESCO GROUP

Summit Electronics, is a member of The Fesco Group, a market leading manufacturer of innovative audio, mobile accessories, small appliances, electric mobility and home technology solutions. Founded in 1962, the Brooklyn based Fesco has grown over the last six decades from a retail store to a distributor of branded electronics and now an innovative manufacturer. To learn more, visit www.thefescogroup.com.

ABOUT CAR AND DRIVER

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for in-market car shoppers, enthusiasts and industry leaders. With an audience of more than 12 million unique visitors per month, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver delivers the most trusted car shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Car and Driver extends across all platforms including web, mobile, iPhone/iPad apps, events, social media and digital products.

Media Relations Contact: Tassi Herrick, Interdependence PR, [email protected], (308) 539-1883

Hearst Relations Contact: Nathan Christopher, Hearst Autos, [email protected], (212) 649-2582

