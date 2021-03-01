Car and Driver editors give Kia a “High Five.”

"At Kia, we are continuously striving toward driver satisfaction, quality and overall value, and are honored to have vehicles across the lineup recognized by Car and Driver, " said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "Having not just one, but five models on the Editors' Choice list speaks to our commitment to offer award-winning vehicles in any segment."

The Sorento and K5 – both all-new for 2021 – join the "10Best" winning Telluride and Soul plus the Rio, one of Kia's core value leaders, on this exclusive list.

"There are so many really excellent cars and trucks for sale today," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Sharon Silke Carty. "And this is the list of those we would recommend to our friends and family, the vehicles we think are reliable, safe, and fun to drive. We'd be happy with any – or all – of these in our driveway."

The Car and Driver 2021 Editors' Choice Award criteria includes the results of Car and Driver's rigorous instrumented testing, the ranking each vehicle earns within its market segment, editors' subjective evaluations of each vehicle's performance, value, and how well it fulfills its intended mission. The full list of the 2021 Editors' Choice award winners is available now at CarandDriver.com.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

