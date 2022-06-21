Car-as-a-Service Market size to grow by USD 187.05 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the wide range of vehicles availability with a single subscription package as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Car-as-a-Service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Volvo

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Lyft Inc.

SIXT SE

Uber Technologies Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The two biggest markets for the worldwide car-as-a-service industry in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets.

Over the projected period, the expansion of the worldwide car-as-a-service market in APAC will be facilitated by the vast selection of automobiles available with a single subscription package.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Car-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The car rental segment will significantly increase its global market share. A car rental service provides vehicles for rent for a set period of time, which may be a set number of hours, a whole day, or a full week. Due to the increased demand for easy and high-quality travel services as well as the growth of both domestic and international tourism in nations like France and India, the vehicle rental market is predicted to expand. During the projection period, these factors will raise demand for the market under consideration.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main drivers propelling the expansion of the worldwide car-as-a-service market is the large selection of automobiles available with a single subscription plan. The rise of the worldwide car-as-a-service market will be fueled by the rising investment in autonomous taxis. However, one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of the worldwide car-as-a-service business is the availability of automobile financing.

Customize Your Report

Global Car-as-a-service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 187.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Lyft Inc., SIXT SE, and Uber Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Trucking

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Ride hailing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Car rental - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Car sharing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Car subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Car subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Car subscription - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 47: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 48: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 49: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

10.5 BMW Group

Exhibit 54: BMW Group - Overview



Exhibit 55: BMW Group - Business segments



Exhibit 56: BMW Group - Key news



Exhibit 57: BMW Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: BMW Group - Segment focus

10.6 Daimler AG

Exhibit 59: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Daimler AG - Key news



Exhibit 62: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Daimler AG - Segment focus

10.7 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 64: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 69: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 73: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Lyft Inc.

Exhibit 78: Lyft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Lyft Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Lyft Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SIXT SE

Exhibit 81: SIXT SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 82: SIXT SE - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 83: SIXT SE - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 84: SIXT SE - Segment focus

10.12 Uber Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 85: Uber Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Uber Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Uber Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Uber Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

