Car Body-in-White Market to Exceed US$ 106.35 Bn by 2031; Surge in Sales of Premium Vehicles to Boost Product Demand, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Car Body-in-white Market: Overview

Government bodies of many countries have imposed stringent vehicle regulations. Furthermore, considering the growing customer needs and New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) ratings, several automakers across the globe are focused on minimizing the development cost and time of vehicles. Thus, players operating in the car body-in-white market are investing in R&D projects for different custom services that are related to passenger car body-in-white (BiW). These researches are particularly focused on the development of lightweight designs of car BiW.

Several market players are taking help of engineers and researchers to produce 3-dimensional Computer Aided Design (3D CAD) data for a BiW using automotive 3D scanning and reverse engineering, which assist in crash worthiness assessment of car BiW.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global car body-in-white market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83675

Car Body-in-white Market: Key Findings

Digital Factories Help Players Offer Superlative and Timely Services

Companies in the car body-in-white market are improving their overall services and incorporating technologically advanced tools. In order to achieve this goal, they are focused on giving quick response to demands of clients, customers, and partners. A case in point here is the Automotive Technology by thyssenkrupp. The firm is being publicized for its digital factory that provides top-shelf software solutions for a wide range of activities, including designing complete systems and digital process planning. Moreover, several enterprises are offering multi-flexible lines and single-model solutions for a wide range of vehicle models.

Car BiW Enterprises Incorporating Ready-to-build Aluminum Solutions

Aluminum is gaining impetus as an ideal solution for car BiW, as it offers tensile strength, excellent energy absorption, and is lightweight. The integration of aluminum parts can help in reducing the weight and assembly cost of car BiW. With the growing knowledge on these advantages of aluminum, several companies such as Norsk Hydro ASA are providing topnotch aluminum solutions for players operating in the global car body-in-white market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83675

Car Body-in-white Market: Growth Boosters

Improving economic conditions, growing number of industries, and surging employment opportunities across the globe are resulting in the expansion of the automobile sector, which, in turn, is accelerating the demand prospects in the car body-in-white market

Many countries have implemented new regulations or made amendments in the existing transportation and vehicles laws pertaining to fuel economy and occupant safety. This factor is fueling market expansion.

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83675

Car Body-in-white Market: Key Developments

Companies are focused on offering several features such as high tensile strength, stiffness against bending, static, torsional, and dynamic forces in their products. Owing to these features, there is a noteworthy growth in the use of high strength materials in the manufacturing process of BiW. However, their less formability is resulting into problems in the manufacturing procedures. Thus, several players are adopting the multi-material approach in order to combine non-ferrous and ferrous materials in cars.

Car Body-in-White Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include:

Gestamp Automoción, S.A

KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

Autokiniton Global Group, LP

ThyssenKrupp AG

Martinrea International Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Benteler International

JBM Group

Dura Automotive Systems

CIE Automotive

H-one Co., Ltd.

Shiloh Industries

Unipres Corporation

Toyoda Iron Works Co. Ltd.

Multimatic Inc.

Metalsa SA de CV

AK Automotive d.o.o.

Astea Co., Ltd.

Aisin Corporation

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83675

Car Body-in-White Market Segmentation

Category

Body Structure

Body Components

Chassis

Car Type

Compact

Mid-size

Luxury

SUV

Region & Country

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Morocco

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Mobility Scooter Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobility-scooter-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobility-scooter-market.html Car Electrical Products Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/car-electrical-products-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/car-electrical-products-market.html Car Powertrain Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/car-powertrain-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/car-body-in-white-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research