Car Capital Announces $8.8 Million Series A Funding Round and Launches Operations

"We're excited to be an investor in Car Capital," said Chase Fraser, Managing Partner at FM Capital. "The company possesses the technology to make vehicle financing accessible to all consumers, and dealers will benefit by increasing their monthly unit sales."

The Car Capital program allows their dealer partners to make real-time, instant changes to deal terms based on the economics of each unique car and consumer. Car Capital and their dealer partners work together to align the interests of all parties so everyone wins.

Brian Reed, Chairman at Car Capital, said, "We felt it was important to give each Car Capital dealer partner back-end profit based on performance, instead of requiring a minimum pool size. Through our unparalleled business model and DEALS platform, we provide more profit opportunities for our dealer partners and more financing options for car buyers."

Car Capital is currently licensed to operate in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. With the Series A funding, they will expand operations, grow their network of dealers, and add more states to broaden their geographic reach.

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.

