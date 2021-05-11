Car Capital Appoints Company Advisors, John Binnie and Kirk Shryoc

We are thrilled to welcome John Binnie and Kirk Shryoc as company advisors. —Justin Tisler, CEO at Car Capital. Tweet this

With 100% automated instant approvals available to their dealer partners through their propriety web-based platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS), Car Capital makes it possible for any driver regardless of credit history to feel confident in the ability to purchase a vehicle when entering the dealership.

"I'm excited to work with Justin and the team at Car Capital to help develop this exceptional company into a sector-leading organization," said John Binnie, former Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America. "With their innovative technology that benefits both dealers and consumers, they are on track to make a significant impact on the retail auto industry in the best way."

"As an investor and now advisor to Car Capital, I'm looking forward to supporting the company's growth and their unique strategy to provide consumers with the opportunity to buy a car no matter their credit situation," said Kirk Shryoc, Managing Partner at Hard Right Solutions LLC.

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.

