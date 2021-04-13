Car Capital Closes $20 million Debt Deal With Medalist Partners

We are thrilled to work with Medalist to grow our dealer network. —Brian Reed, Chairman at Car Capital. Tweet this

"We're excited to partner with Car Capital to provide their inaugural debt financing following a successful Series A equity round," said John Slonieski, Director of Private Credit and Partner at Medalist Partners. "We believe the extensive experience of the management team, proprietary technology, and innovative lending strategy make this company an ideal fit for a secured debt transaction within our asset-based private credit business."

Car Capital allows their dealer partners to make immediate modifications to deal terms in real-time based on the economics of each unique car and consumer. Dealers make back-end profit off their sales based on performance, instead of requiring them to reach a minimum portfolio size. Car Capital takes pride in how they work together with their dealer partners to ensure everyone in the car-buying process succeeds.

"We are thrilled to work with Medalist to grow our dealer network. The debt capital from Medalist will help us to get more underserved consumers into transportation at a time when many people could use some help," said Brian Reed, Chairman at Car Capital.

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.

About Medalist Partners

Medalist Partners is a privately held alternative credit manager based in New York. Medalist and its affiliates collectively manage approximately $2.2 billion in assets under management across strategies in asset-based private credit, structured credit and CLOs. Clients include pensions, endowments, foundations, banks, family offices and high net worth individuals. For more information visit www.medalistpartners.com or LinkedIn.

