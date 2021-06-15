Car Capital Welcomes John Chipps as CIO
Jun 15, 2021, 09:57 ET
GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that provides cutting-edge technology to help dealer partners sell more cars to customers looking for transportation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Chipps as their Chief Information Officer. Chipps has an impressive background in the design, development, and delivery of cost-effective, high-performing digital applications and infrastructures. His broad experience in financial services and technology, and his passion for developing talent into high-performing teams, makes Chipps the perfect addition to the Car Capital team.
Chipps most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer for SEEK CIO and has held C-level technology management positions for multiple industries in both for-profit and non-profit organizations, after he first established his career as a consultant with EDS, Texas Instruments, Lennox International, and Microsoft. John's prior experience includes serving as the CIO for the Women's Foodservice Forum, Xpressdocs, and Batrus Hollweg International. Within the financial services sector, John was CIO at Giggo.com where he hired, developed, and organized their IT function from the ground up and CIO and Executive Manager for HD Vest Financial Services where he was directly responsible for completely revamping their entire systems, network, database, and programming infrastructures, leading to a successful acquisition by Wells Fargo.
"I am happy to welcome John Chipps as our Chief Information Officer," said Justin Tisler, Co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "John brings over 25 years of experience in technology, executive management, and IT consulting to Car Capital. He will help to guide the technology department and support our company growth as an integral thought leader."
Chipps' experience will be instrumental in supporting Car Capital as they continue their upward trajectory of tremendous growth and further enhance their propriety web-based platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS). With 100% automated instant approvals available to their dealer partners through DEALS, Car Capital makes it possible for any driver regardless of credit history to feel confident in the ability to purchase a vehicle when entering the dealership.
"Car Capital's commitment to leveraging digital and cloud technologies to ensure a completely digital auto financing experience for its customers, as well as their goals around operational efficiencies for its teams, align perfectly with my expertise," said John Chipps, CIO at Car Capital. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in my new role at Car Capital as the company continues to optimize processes and solve challenges leveraging technology."
About Car Capital
Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.
SOURCE Car Capital
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article