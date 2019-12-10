Car Care for Christmas: Go the Extra Mile for a Driver in Your Life

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of online shopping when countless holiday gifts are available at the click of a button, putting in a little extra time and legwork can mean a lot. The Car Care Council offers these thoughtful and practical ideas for gift-givers who want to go beyond a simple mouse click for their family and friends this holiday season.

"We live such busy and stressful lives these days and sometimes simply taking a chore off of someone's plate can be the most thoughtful gift," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "The gift of car care will not only let your family and friends check an important task off their list, but it will help keep them safe on the road."

An oil change and inspection: Regular oil changes are the best way to keep a car running in peak condition, but some drivers find it to be an onerous chore. If this sounds like someone you know, an oil change and inspection may be the perfect gift. Whether you take their car to a trusted professional technician or do it yourself, your family and friends will appreciate the time and effort you put into their gift.

A car wash and detail: Keeping a vehicle clean and detailed helps protect the paint, interior and wheels from harsh weather and damaging chemicals. A busy driver in your life will appreciate you taking the time to have their car professionally cleaned and detailed or doing it yourself.

A roadside emergency kit: For the traditionalist who can't imagine a gift that isn't wrapped up and under the tree, the Car Care Council suggests putting together a roadside emergency kit, including items such as jumper cables; emergency flares; a flashlight with batteries; blankets and extra clothes; water and non-perishable snacks; a first aid kit; a portable USB charger; an ice scraper, snow brush and small shovel; and the council's Car Care Guide, available free of charge at www.carcare.org.

About the Car Care Council

The non-profit Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

SOURCE Car Care Council

Related Links

http://www.carcare.org

