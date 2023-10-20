Car Care Products Market size to grow by USD 3585.56 million | The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global car care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 3585.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak had a severely negative effect on the global automotive components and accessories market's growth in 2020. Additionally, trade operations were negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as a result of the rigorous social distance and travel limitations that were put into place. This impacted the expansion of the market for automotive components globally. Worldwide, non-essential goods and services, as well as vehicle parts and accessories, saw a fall in sales. However, vehicle parts and accessories sales soared in 2021 due to the relaxation of the ban on trade and the removal of lockdowns. This is anticipated to result in a rise in demand for automotive parts and accessories throughout the forecast period, which would favorably affect the market expansion of the global automotive components and accessories market. For more Insights on the car care products market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Care Products Market 2023-2027

The supply chain for automobiles has been impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Auto sales have fallen slightly in 2022 as a result of significant price volatility and a constrained product supply. The prolonged confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has caused delays in the production of finished items. This has had a substantial impact on the development of the automotive industry, which has hurt European customers' interest in the sector. This will negatively impact the growth of the global automotive market during the forecast period.– buy the report!

Global car care products market - Five forces

The global car care products market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global car care products market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global car care products market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (interior and exterior), end-user (retail and professional), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The interior segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is expected to rise due to the rising demand for automobile cleaning products and solutions during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for car care products is due to the increasing understanding of automobile accessories among customers.

Geography overview

By geography, the global car care products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the global car care products market growth.

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , India , Japan , and South Korea are the major countries in the regional market. The region will be able to strengthen its position in the market for auto care products due to the high growth rate. Additionally, countries like China and Japan are also leading the e-commerce market in terms of online purchases. Therefore, the region offers ideal conditions for the car care products market growth.

Download a Sample Report

Global car care products market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for aftermarket car cleaning products is notably driving the car care products market growth.

The expansion of the market is being driven by an increase in consumer awareness and the growth in the availability of automobile cleaning products.

In terms of the number of vendors, their product offerings, and service networks, the automobile aftermarket is experiencing different market dynamics across regions.

For instance, the automotive aftermarket in APAC is expanding quickly due to the entry of new businesses into both the offline market and e-commerce platforms. Therefore, the rising demand for aftermarket car cleaning products will propel the growth of the worldwide auto care products market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing focus on car maintenance and extending the lifespan of vehicles is the key trend driving the car care products market growth.

The lifespan of vehicles is getting longer in developed nations like the US, China , and Europe , which is increasing the number of vehicles on the road globally.

, and , which is increasing the number of vehicles on the road globally. The lifespan of automobiles is further growth due to the expanding use of dependable parts and components, routine maintenance services, and increased customer knowledge of the importance of keeping cars in good working condition.

Due to the increased lifespan of vehicles, the demand for various automotive care products, including interior and exterior protection/dressing/cleaning solutions is increasing. This is thus anticipated to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The major challenge impeding the car care products market growth is counterfeit car care products and solutions .

. Due to the market's extremely unstructuredness and lack of regulation, there is a very strong probability of selling low-quality, fake goods.

As competition rises and new competitors enter the market with strong pricing strategies, the availability of such counterfeit goods grows yearly.

However, throughout the projected period, the prevalence of fake car care products is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this car care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car care products market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car care products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market by Power Rating, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The electric vehicle (EV) motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,492.96 million. The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets may impede the market growth.

Aftermarket Automotive Parts and Components Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027: The aftermarket automotive parts and components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.54% between 2022 and 2027. The increasing number of vehicles globally is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians may impede the market growth.

Car Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3585.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, BP Plc, Cartec B.V., Chevron Corp., Energizer Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mafra SPA, PJSC LUKOIL, Prestone Products Corp., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., SOFT99 Corp., SONAX GmbH, Tetrosyl Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Turtle Wax Inc., and Valvoline Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global car care products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global car care products market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Interior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Interior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Interior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Interior - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Interior - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Exterior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Exterior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Exterior - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Exterior - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Exterior - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.5 BP Plc

Exhibit 117: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: BP Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Cartec B.V.

Exhibit 121: Cartec B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cartec B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cartec B.V. - Key offerings

12.7 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 124: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 129: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 133: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Exhibit 137: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Overview



Exhibit 138: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Business segments



Exhibit 139: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key news



Exhibit 140: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Segment focus

12.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 142: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Prestone Products Corp.

Exhibit 146: Prestone Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Prestone Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Prestone Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Shell plc

Exhibit 149: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.14 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SONAX GmbH

Exhibit 159: SONAX GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: SONAX GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SONAX GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 162: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 163: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 164: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 165: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

12.17 Valvoline Inc.

Exhibit 167: Valvoline Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Valvoline Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Valvoline Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Valvoline Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio