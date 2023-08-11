Car Collectors Who are Attending Monterey Car Week this August Can't Go Wrong if they Buy this Extensive 31-Car Garage House

This Car Property is on the Market in Carmel and it's Perfect for Car Collectors and Enthusiasts Who Are Attending the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance; and many other events

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary real estate gem has emerged onto the market, poised to captivate automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike https://www.carproperty.com/31-car-garage-hacienda-style-ranch-property-ad37774511.htm.

This magnificent Hacienda-style ranch property, boasting an impressive 31-car garage, presents an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking the perfect blend of luxurious living and automotive passion. With Monterey Car Week just around the corner this August, this property emerges as an impeccable event highlight that perfectly aligns with the event's spirit. This exceptional car property offers a profound appreciation for automotive artistry.

However, what truly sets this property apart is the remarkable 31-car garage that stands as a testament to automotive devotion. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this garage is a haven for car collectors, mechanics, and hobbyists alike. Its vast expanse provides ample room for an enviable collection of vehicles, while its state-of-the-art facilities create the perfect environment for tinkering, restoration, or simply admiring your prized possessions.

For those with a passion for automotive excellence, the timing could not be more perfect. With the much-anticipated Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on the horizon, this hacienda-style ranch property stands as a strategic and luxurious investment. Its close proximity to these iconic events places enthusiasts at the heart of the action, allowing them to effortlessly immerse themselves in the world of classic and rare automobiles.

"As a hub of automotive passion and heritage, Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance attract collectors and enthusiasts who seek the finest in automobiles; This 31-car garage house, presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to not only attend these prestigious events but also to integrate their passion seamlessly into their lifestyle."

Located in close proximity to the event's epicenter, it provides an ideal base for attendees to immerse themselves fully in the festivities. Imagine strolling through the prestigious car shows and auctions during the day, only to return to your own private oasis – a sanctuary where automotive dreams come to life.

According to Robert Cross, founder of CarProperty.com; "This hacienda-style 31-car garage, perfectly complements the spirit of Monterey Car Week. It offers not only a stunning residence but also an unmatched space for individuals who truly cherish their automotive treasures."

