Car dealers turn to Solera Auto Finance for faster funding and its unique rewards program

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car dealerships are already seeing the advantages of Solera Auto Finance ("SAF") after receiving rebate checks as part of SAF's unique rewards program. Dealers taking advantage of SAF's offerings to secure used car loans are not only seeing a significantly faster funding process fueled by the AI-driven software, but they are also seeing the cost of their DMS partially offset when they qualify for the rewards program.

"SAF's goal has always been to provide a superior car-buying experience that accelerates the funding process and reduces operating costs for dealerships," said Kenn Wardle, CEO, Solera Auto Finance. "Dealers who are using SAF are starting to see the value of our innovative solution."

Drive a Dream, an independent dealership in Marietta, Georgia, earned a rebate check that reduced its DMS cost by 40% simply by using SAF. "Click and get paid. It's just that simple," said Drive a Dream General Manager Bill Dangra. "We sent over deals, received good financing terms, and hit our goal numbers with no effort."

Wine Automotive, in Chesapeake, Virginia, saw similar success by utilizing SAF, earning a 19% rebate toward its DMS. "I'm thrilled with the rebate," said Wine Automotive Director of Finance, Brian Korich. "The partnership with Solera Auto Finance helps us close deals quickly, and the rewards program is an added bonus."

After launching in March, SAF has quickly gained momentum and bettered its initial growth estimates, expanding to 37 states with plans to be operational in all 50 states by 2023. By providing a 'captive-like' financing solution to the non-prime segment of used car buyers, SAF levels the playing field for independent and franchise dealers and funds deals quickly.

SAF's fast and simplified lending solution secures funding much faster than the other alternatives, which can take days. As SAF's AI-driven technology continues to mature, dealer funding time is expected to shrink to mere hours.

Details about SAF's rewards program, including how to enroll, are available at www.solera.com/solutions/auto-finance/ or via email: [email protected].

About Solera Auto Finance

Solera Auto Finance offers franchise and independent dealers a competitive edge with its AI-driven platform, optimizing the funding process and quickly providing financing for the non-prime segment of used car buyers. Using Solera's powerful data-driven approach, Solera Auto Finance helps grow back-end gross profit, increase deal speed, and reduce risk for dealers. Launched in 2022, Solera Auto Finance works with franchise and independent dealers in over 30 states, with plans to be operational throughout the United States by 2023. For more information, visit www.solera.com/solutions/auto-finance/.

