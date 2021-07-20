Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US in Trucking Industry | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio
ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, and Autoflex Leasing are the three major market participants for the car fleet leasing market in the US.
"Growth of auto leasing market in the US and cost-saving advantage in SME sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the car fleet leasing market in the US.
The car fleet leasing market in the US in the trucking industry is expected to reach USD 149.17 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the car fleet leasing market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the car fleet leasing market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car fleet leasing market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the car fleet leasing market vendors in the US.
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the car fleet leasing market in the US. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in US Size
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in US Trends
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies cost-saving advantage in the SME sector as one of the prime reasons driving the Car Fleet Leasing Market in US growth during the next few years.
