Car GPS Navigation System Market -- APAC to occupy 30% market share

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Car GPS Navigation System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 12.30 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Car GPS Navigation System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global car GPS navigation system market is fragmented and is highly competitive. It has the presence of several key vendors such as Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and others. Other prominent vendors in the market include DENSO TEN Ltd., Apple Inc., RM Acquisition LLC and others. These vendors have established a sizeable market presence. Key vendors in the market are cited to be innovating their product portfolios to several vehicle variants, depending on cost constraints. Also, vendors are adopting various strategies to gain market share.

Although the growing advancement in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in car production due to global semiconductor chip shortage will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented as below:

Component

Software and Services



Hardware

The software and services segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The introduction of IVS in entry-level vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 30% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of commercial, electric, and hybrid vehicles is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car GPS navigation system market report covers the following areas:

Car GPS Navigation System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car GPS navigation system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the car GPS navigation system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Car GPS Navigation System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist car GPS navigation system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car GPS navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car GPS navigation system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car GPS navigation system market vendors

Car GPS Navigation System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Continental AG, DENSO TEN Ltd., Garmin Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, RM Acquisition LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telenav Inc., TomTom International BV, and Ford Motor Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Software and services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Software and services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Software and services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Software and services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Software and services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 99: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 108: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pioneer Corp.

Exhibit 123: Pioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 TomTom International BV

Exhibit 132: TomTom International BV - Overview



Exhibit 133: TomTom International BV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: TomTom International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: TomTom International BV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

