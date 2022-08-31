Car GPS Navigation System Market -- APAC to occupy 30% market share

Aug 31, 2022, 08:15 ET
The "Car GPS Navigation System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 12.30 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period.
The global car GPS navigation system market is fragmented and is highly competitive. It has the presence of several key vendors such as Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and others. Other prominent vendors in the market include DENSO TEN Ltd., Apple Inc., RM Acquisition LLC and others. These vendors have established a sizeable market presence. Key vendors in the market are cited to be innovating their product portfolios to several vehicle variants, depending on cost constraints. Also, vendors are adopting various strategies to gain market share.
Although the growing advancement in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in car production due to global semiconductor chip shortage will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented as below:
- Component
- Software and Services
- Hardware
The software and services segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The introduction of IVS in entry-level vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 30% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of commercial, electric, and hybrid vehicles is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car GPS navigation system market report covers the following areas:
- Car GPS Navigation System Market Size
- Car GPS Navigation System Market Trends
- Car GPS Navigation System Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car GPS navigation system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the car GPS navigation system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist car GPS navigation system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the car GPS navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car GPS navigation system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car GPS navigation system market vendors
|
Car GPS Navigation System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 12.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.12
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Continental AG, DENSO TEN Ltd., Garmin Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, RM Acquisition LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telenav Inc., TomTom International BV, and Ford Motor Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
