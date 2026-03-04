CAR INVESTORS LOSE BIG ON Q4 EARNINGS MISS -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

Avis Budget Group Posts $856 Million Net Loss as Revenue Falls Short of Expectations

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shareholders suffered significant losses after the company reported a Q4 2025 GAAP net loss of $856 million and revenue that missed analyst consensus estimates by approximately $80 million.

The Q4 2025 loss was driven in significant part by a material write-down of the company's electric vehicle fleet. The EV-fleet impairment directly reduced the value of vehicles pledged as collateral for $965 million in asset-backed securities issued by the company's Interpace Funding LLC subsidiary on December 30, 2025. In a January 5, 2026, 8-K filing describing the notes as "secured ... by certain vehicles in our domestic fleet and other related assets," the filing did not reference the EV-fleet write-down recorded in the same reporting period.

The $856 million net loss and the adjusted loss of $747 million represented a sharp deterioration in the company's financial condition. Earlier in 2025, then-CFO Izzy Martins had told investors on the Q1 earnings call: "We do not expect any further fleet-related charges from this change in strategy." The company subsequently recorded the material Q4 EV-fleet write-down.

