Car IQ Pay Announces Nationwide High Flow Diesel Acceptance

For the first time, class 6-8 vehicles can use Car IQ to automatically unlock the pump and authorize a fuel transaction - a payment experience that leverages the data within the vehicle and eliminates fuel cards, card skimming and cuts all types of misuse. Trucking customers get advanced control over their fuel spend while connecting to their My Love Rewards program. Digital receipts, which incorporate both vehicle and transaction data, are sent in real time, reducing the inefficiencies of card management and turning reconciliation into a simple process.

"This acceptance partnership marks a major milestone for Car IQ, not only increasing our coverage across the United States but also answering the demands of our customers with class 6-8 vehicles who need high flow diesel," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ.

About Car IQ® Inc.

Founded in 2017, Car IQ Inc. is changing the way fleets pay by connecting vehicles directly to fuel pumps and enabling direct payments. Car IQ lets fleet fleets pay for fuel, toll management, parking, EV charging and more without the hassle of managing a fleet card program.

The revolutionary payment platform uses real-time vehicle data to provide back office and administrative teams 360-degree, 100-percent accurate oversight of all payments, helping to eliminate fraud, improve efficiency, and streamline the reconciliation process. For more information, visit www.cariqpay.com.

SOURCE Car IQ