Car Keys Express Announces Release of Universal Aftermarket General Motors Flip Key

The universal key controls the remote keyless entry systems for a variety of Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC models. At the touch of a button, the key performs the same functions as the vehicle's original equipment, such as locking and unlocking doors, panic, opening the truck, and remote start.

This key is the first device to be released in the company's new product line, Simple™ Key. Each key in the unique product line allows retailers to offer consumers a simple, "do-it-yourself" solution for replacing modern car keys. These consumer-friendly, self-contained products include a universal key and, if required, an EZ Installer™, allowing customers to pair the key to their vehicle. Once cut, consumers follow simple instructions to pair the key in just a few minutes.

"Car Keys Express is the first and only company to offer a diverse line of aftermarket, universal keys. Our innovations bring real automotive key replacement back to retail. Simple™ Keys allow retailers to offer their customers an alternative to the time, expense, and hassle of a dealership appointment," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express.

Key Features:

Easy, no-tools setup

Universal design

Five button configurations

FCC-certified

Works on over 6 million vehicles from 2010-2017

Compatible with all standard industry diagnostic tools and equipment

Can be reprogrammed multiple times

"Better than OEM" three-year warranty

Retailers, key professionals, and consumers no longer have to rely on counterfeit keys imported from overseas or pay top dollar for OEM keys from dealerships. This key is the latest in a long line of remotes and smart keys released by the company. It follows the previously released universal aftermarket Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury remote key; Chrysler FOBIK; Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep remote key; and Nissan Smart Key. Together with Universal Car Remotes and Universal Car Keys developed and manufactured by the company, Car Keys Express offers aftermarket keys and remotes providing coverage for most of the 250 million North American cars on the road today—for a fraction of the cost.

Lanwehr added, "Our mission is to make replacing car keys simple and affordable again. Today our universal products combine the capabilities of over 600 OEM devices into two dozen keys. As we release more and more keys, prices for key replacement will actually decrease over the years."

The Universal Aftermarket General Motors Flip Key is one of three Simple™ Keys scheduled for release before the end of 2018. For more information, visit www.CKESimpleKey.com.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in automotive key development, creating products and solutions to streamline inventory and reduce costs for key professionals and retailers. Car Keys Express invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures aftermarket versions of modern car keys. Car Keys Express specializes in discount, on-site key replacement for businesses and consumers and is a global technology leader in key manufacturing. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. In 2016 and 2017, Inc. Magazine honored Car Keys Express with its Inc. 5000 award, which recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies. Car Keys Express was also named 2017 Business of the Year by Business First Magazine. To learn more, visit CarKeysExpress.com.

Cautionary Note

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a series of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive, and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither iKeyless nor any of its divisions or subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information or statement, objectives, or trends contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Kirk Stewart

1-844-KEYS-USA

kirk@SolidKeysUSA.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-keys-express-announces-release-of-universal-aftermarket-general-motors-flip-key-300667961.html

SOURCE Car Keys Express

Related Links

http://CarKeysExpress.com

